SalutJe me lance dans le retro gaming lol.J'ai noté pour la Wii:Super Mario Galaxy (en cours)Super Mario Galaxy 2Metroid Prime (en cours)Metroid Prime EchoesMetroid Prime CorruptionPikmin (fini)Pikmin 2 (fini)Kirby Adventure WiiKirby au fils de l'aventureThe Legend of Zelda : Skyward Swordpour la Wii U:The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker HD (fini)The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess HDBayonettaBayonetta 2Pikmin 3 (fini)Starfox ZeroStarfox GuardYoshi Woolly WorldSuper Mario 3D World (fini)Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker (fini)Kirby et le pinceau arc en cielMario Kart 8 (fini et j'ai le Deluxe)Super Smash Bros (fini)Splatoon (je suis passé au 2)Si vous avez des exclus à me proposer (hors Mario Bros.)?