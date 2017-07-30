profile
Jeux Vidéo
Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
fragdelapassion
fragdelapassion
Des exclu Wii + Wii U à me conseiller?
Salut

Je me lance dans le retro gaming lol.


J'ai noté pour la Wii:
Super Mario Galaxy (en cours)
Super Mario Galaxy 2
Metroid Prime (en cours)
Metroid Prime Echoes
Metroid Prime Corruption
Pikmin (fini)
Pikmin 2 (fini)
Kirby Adventure Wii
Kirby au fils de l'aventure
The Legend of Zelda : Skyward Sword


pour la Wii U:
The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker HD (fini)
The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess HD
Bayonetta
Bayonetta 2
Pikmin 3 (fini)
Starfox Zero
Starfox Guard
Yoshi Woolly World
Super Mario 3D World (fini)
Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker (fini)
Kirby et le pinceau arc en ciel
Mario Kart 8 (fini et j'ai le Deluxe)
Super Smash Bros (fini)
Splatoon (je suis passé au 2)

Si vous avez des exclus à me proposer (hors Mario Bros.)?
    posted the 07/30/2017 at 10:27 PM by fragdelapassion
    comments (9)
    excervecyanide posted the 07/30/2017 at 10:38 PM
    vite comme ça, je dirais...
    fire emblem r d
    other m
    punch out
    les 2 dk
    sin and punishment
    maxleresistant posted the 07/30/2017 at 10:41 PM
    Red Steel 2, Punch out
    warminos posted the 07/30/2017 at 10:44 PM
    Sur Wii en bon jeux il y a ça

    A boy and his blob
    A Shadow's Tale
    Bit.Trip Complete
    Boom Blox
    Boom Blox Smash Party
    De Blob
    De Blob 2 - The Underground
    Dead Space - Extraction
    Deadly Creatures
    Disaster : Day of Crisis
    Donkey Kong Country Returns
    Fire Emblem Radiant Dawn
    Fragile Dreams: Farewell Ruins of the Moon
    House of the Dead 2 & 3 Return (+gun)
    Ivy the Kiwi?
    Klonoa - Door to Phantomile
    Little King's Story
    MadWorld
    Manhunt 2
    Mario Kart
    Mario Party 8
    Mario Party 9
    Mercury Meltdown revolution
    Metal Slug Anthology
    Metroid Other M
    Metroid Prime Trilogy
    Muramasa: The Demon Blade
    New Super Mario Bros. Wii
    No More Heroes
    Okami
    Pandora's Tower
    Project Zero 2
    Punch Out!!
    Resident Evil
    Résident Evil 4
    Resident Evil Zero
    Sam & Max: Saison 1
    Samba de Amigo
    Sin and Punishment : Successor of the Skies
    Sky Knight Rodea
    Sonic Colors
    Super Mario Galaxy
    Super Mario Galaxy 2
    Super Paper Mario
    Tatsunoko Vs. Capcom - Ultimate All-Stars
    The House of the Dead : Overkill
    The Last Story
    The Legend of Zelda : Skyward Sword
    The Legend of Zelda : Twilight Princess
    TrackMania
    Trauma Center - Second Opinion
    Trauma Center : New Blood
    WarioWare: Smooth Moves
    Worms - L'odysée Spatiale
    Worms Battle Islands
    Xenoblade Chronicles
    Zack et Wiki : Le Trésor de Barbaros
    zaifire posted the 07/30/2017 at 10:46 PM
    Pandora's tower
    rickles posted the 07/30/2017 at 10:47 PM
    Wii / Wii U : Xenoblade Chronicles (20 euros sur l'eShop de la Wii U)

    No Mores Heroes, version jap ou US pour le 1, et le 2 en version au choix.

    Zack et Wiki sur Wii, mignonet mais astucieux.

    Fragile Dreams

    Skyward Sword (20 balles sur l'eShop Wii U pareil).

    Punch-Out, et je te conseille le Wii Balance Board avec Punch-out, c'est encore plus délire !

    Excitebots est très rigolo.
    rickles posted the 07/30/2017 at 10:52 PM
    Au fait quitte à prendre la balance board (je l'ai trouvée à 25 euros), prends Wii Fit U, il est assez... intéressant si tu n'y as pas joué il y a 10 ans sur Wii. C'est une expérience à vivre. C'est tellement astucieux et ça marche tellement bien que c'est bluffant.
    rickles posted the 07/30/2017 at 10:54 PM
    Je vais me faire taper mais... Wii Sports Resort. Je sais. Mais c'est culte sur Wii. Il y a un Animal Crossing sur Wii aussi. C'est un peu beaucoup l'épisode DS avec des DLC.
    wazaaabi posted the 07/30/2017 at 11:00 PM
    Zombi U
    51love posted the 07/30/2017 at 11:20 PM
    fragdelapassion au delà des licences Nintendo que tout le monde connait (Zelda, Mario, Metroid, etc...) si tu es amateur de RPG tu devrais jeter un coup d’œil aux très bons Pandora Tower, The Last Story et peut etre plus encore à Xenoblade Chronicles.

    La Wii U? Xenoblade X, rien à voir avec l'épisode Wii mais tout aussi génial dans un autre registre.
