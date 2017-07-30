Salut
Je me lance dans le retro gaming lol.
J'ai noté pour la Wii:
Super Mario Galaxy (en cours)
Super Mario Galaxy 2
Metroid Prime (en cours)
Metroid Prime Echoes
Metroid Prime Corruption
Pikmin (fini)
Pikmin 2 (fini)
Kirby Adventure Wii
Kirby au fils de l'aventure
The Legend of Zelda : Skyward Sword
pour la Wii U:
The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker HD (fini)
The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess HD
Bayonetta
Bayonetta 2
Pikmin 3 (fini)
Starfox Zero
Starfox Guard
Yoshi Woolly World
Super Mario 3D World (fini)
Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker (fini)
Kirby et le pinceau arc en ciel
Mario Kart 8 (fini et j'ai le Deluxe)
Super Smash Bros (fini)
Splatoon (je suis passé au 2)
Si vous avez des exclus à me proposer (hors Mario Bros.)?
fire emblem r d
other m
punch out
les 2 dk
sin and punishment
A boy and his blob
A Shadow's Tale
Bit.Trip Complete
Boom Blox
Boom Blox Smash Party
De Blob
De Blob 2 - The Underground
Dead Space - Extraction
Deadly Creatures
Disaster : Day of Crisis
Donkey Kong Country Returns
Fire Emblem Radiant Dawn
Fragile Dreams: Farewell Ruins of the Moon
House of the Dead 2 & 3 Return (+gun)
Ivy the Kiwi?
Klonoa - Door to Phantomile
Little King's Story
MadWorld
Manhunt 2
Mario Kart
Mario Party 8
Mario Party 9
Mercury Meltdown revolution
Metal Slug Anthology
Metroid Other M
Metroid Prime Trilogy
Muramasa: The Demon Blade
New Super Mario Bros. Wii
No More Heroes
Okami
Pandora's Tower
Project Zero 2
Punch Out!!
Resident Evil
Résident Evil 4
Resident Evil Zero
Sam & Max: Saison 1
Samba de Amigo
Sin and Punishment : Successor of the Skies
Sky Knight Rodea
Sonic Colors
Super Paper Mario
Tatsunoko Vs. Capcom - Ultimate All-Stars
The House of the Dead : Overkill
The Last Story
The Legend of Zelda : Twilight Princess
TrackMania
Trauma Center - Second Opinion
Trauma Center : New Blood
WarioWare: Smooth Moves
Worms - L'odysée Spatiale
Worms Battle Islands
Xenoblade Chronicles
Zack et Wiki : Le Trésor de Barbaros
No Mores Heroes, version jap ou US pour le 1, et le 2 en version au choix.
Zack et Wiki sur Wii, mignonet mais astucieux.
Fragile Dreams
Skyward Sword (20 balles sur l'eShop Wii U pareil).
Punch-Out, et je te conseille le Wii Balance Board avec Punch-out, c'est encore plus délire !
Excitebots est très rigolo.
La Wii U? Xenoblade X, rien à voir avec l'épisode Wii mais tout aussi génial dans un autre registre.