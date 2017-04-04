home page
profile
name :
Persona 5
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Koch Media
developer :
Atlus
genre :
RPG
multiplayer :
non
european release date :
04/04/2017
other versions :
PlayStation 3
Persona 5 en VOST FR pour 2018 !
Et oui un anime "Persona 5 The Animation" va voir le jour en 2018 par le studio A-1 Picture et il sera évidement à n'en point douter fansubé en VOSTFR par nos chers teams de fansub ou en streaming legal

Bah quoi ?
Bah quoi ?
http://adala-news.fr/2017/07/la-serie-animee-persona-5-annoncee/
posted the 07/30/2017 at 12:54 PM by
guiguif
comments (
12
)
linkudo
posted
the 07/30/2017 at 12:55 PM
méchant !!
spilner
posted
the 07/30/2017 at 12:55 PM
Salopard
testament
posted
the 07/30/2017 at 12:57 PM
Putaclic de qualité.
hijikatamayora13
posted
the 07/30/2017 at 12:59 PM
Cool pour l'anime
sora78
posted
the 07/30/2017 at 01:01 PM
M'en fou, je suis au dernier palace du jeu
ootaniisensei
posted
the 07/30/2017 at 01:03 PM
Mouhaha bien ouej
Guiguif
killia
posted
the 07/30/2017 at 01:05 PM
Je le savais avant de cliquer que c'était un bait & catch
Perso 1) Je m'en fou aussi, fini en anglais et c'était pas si ouf niveau anglais (jouer à Danganropa ou Last Virtue ça c'est un autre level).
2) Excellente nouvelle, prévisible au vu de l'adaptation de P4/P4G. Je l'attends avec impatience. Certainement adapté du manga d'ailleurs.
marchand2sable
posted
the 07/30/2017 at 01:11 PM
Enflure !
kirk
posted
the 07/30/2017 at 01:12 PM
Trop bien l'anime, j'ai bien aimé Day breakers.
barberousse
posted
the 07/30/2017 at 01:17 PM
Bien qu'il ait bouffé 150h de ma vie, je l'aurais refais en français.
zephon
posted
the 07/30/2017 at 01:20 PM
ahaha le troll
hayatevibritania
posted
the 07/30/2017 at 01:25 PM
J'espère quelque chose de plus réussi que les 2 adaptations de P4, sympa sans plus.
