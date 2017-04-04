profile
Persona 5 en VOST FR pour 2018 !


Et oui un anime "Persona 5 The Animation" va voir le jour en 2018 par le studio A-1 Picture et il sera évidement à n'en point douter fansubé en VOSTFR par nos chers teams de fansub ou en streaming legal

Bah quoi ?

http://adala-news.fr/2017/07/la-serie-animee-persona-5-annoncee/
    posted the 07/30/2017 at 12:54 PM by guiguif
    comments (12)
    linkudo posted the 07/30/2017 at 12:55 PM
    méchant !!
    spilner posted the 07/30/2017 at 12:55 PM
    Salopard
    testament posted the 07/30/2017 at 12:57 PM
    Putaclic de qualité.
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 07/30/2017 at 12:59 PM
    Cool pour l'anime
    sora78 posted the 07/30/2017 at 01:01 PM
    M'en fou, je suis au dernier palace du jeu
    ootaniisensei posted the 07/30/2017 at 01:03 PM
    Mouhaha bien ouej Guiguif
    killia posted the 07/30/2017 at 01:05 PM
    Je le savais avant de cliquer que c'était un bait & catch

    Perso 1) Je m'en fou aussi, fini en anglais et c'était pas si ouf niveau anglais (jouer à Danganropa ou Last Virtue ça c'est un autre level).

    2) Excellente nouvelle, prévisible au vu de l'adaptation de P4/P4G. Je l'attends avec impatience. Certainement adapté du manga d'ailleurs.
    marchand2sable posted the 07/30/2017 at 01:11 PM
    Enflure !
    kirk posted the 07/30/2017 at 01:12 PM
    Trop bien l'anime, j'ai bien aimé Day breakers.
    barberousse posted the 07/30/2017 at 01:17 PM
    Bien qu'il ait bouffé 150h de ma vie, je l'aurais refais en français.
    zephon posted the 07/30/2017 at 01:20 PM
    ahaha le troll
    hayatevibritania posted the 07/30/2017 at 01:25 PM
    J'espère quelque chose de plus réussi que les 2 adaptations de P4, sympa sans plus.
