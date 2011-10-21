home page
news
blogs
videos
reviews
previews
features
boards
iPhone
Facebook
name :
Heroes of the Storm
platform :
PC
editor :
Activision Blizzard
developer :
Blizzard Entertainment
genre :
tactical-RPG
sujetdelta
> blog
Heroes of the storm Garrosh Hurlenfer débarque
Garrosh sera du type Guerrier.
Présentation de garrosh des nouveaux skins et des nouvelles montures.
Gameplay de Garrosh
tags :
heroes of the storm garrosh hurlenfer débarque
posted the 07/30/2017 at 08:35 AM by sujetdelta
sujetdelta
blog
terms of service
faq
contact us
