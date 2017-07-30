profile
DBS petit comparo
Petite comparaison entre Kamehameha Pere/fils et blast d'energie mentor/protege

    posted the 07/30/2017 at 03:57 AM by dabanksy
    comments (2)
    aleas posted the 07/30/2017 at 05:06 AM
    J'ai pas compris l'intéret de ce comparo mais bon
    aspartam posted the 07/30/2017 at 05:39 AM
    Mouais... ça fait un bail que les gens ont compris que DBS c'est de la merde en branche...
