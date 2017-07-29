Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
profile
Metroid : Samus Returns
25
Likes
Likers
name : Metroid : Samus Returns
platform : Nintendo 3DS
editor : Nintendo
developer : Mercury Steam Entertainment
genre : action
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
link49
320
Likes
Likers
link49
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 14863
visites since opening : 15243190
link49 > blog
all
Metroid : Samus Returns : Deux magnifiques illustrations
3DS


Voici des Images du jeu Metroid : Samus Returns :





Nintendo dévoile deux Artworks pour promouvoir le jeu.



Pour rappel, ce jeu sortira sur 3DS le 15 septembre prochain.



Et sera accompagné des deux Figurines Amiibo…

Source : https://www.gonintendo.com/stories/286410-metroid-samus-returns-two-new-pieces-of-art
    tags :
    6
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 07/29/2017 at 09:54 PM by link49
    comments (4)
    leblogdeshacka posted the 07/29/2017 at 10:35 PM
    Magnifique
    mercure7 posted the 07/29/2017 at 10:41 PM
    Putain si on pouvait avoir un Metroid Switch "vue de côté" avec un truc aussi beau que le 1er artwork, je validerai sans souci ... parce que la vue FPS des Prime ... bof
    link49 posted the 07/29/2017 at 10:44 PM
    Vivement septembre pour pouvoir jouer à cette petite merveille...
    tsubasa23 posted the 07/29/2017 at 10:49 PM
    Tu le prend sur 3ds si tu veut la vue de côté Mercure7
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre