Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
name :
Metroid : Samus Returns
platform :
Nintendo 3DS
editor :
Nintendo
developer :
Mercury Steam Entertainment
genre :
action
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
Metroid : Samus Returns : Deux magnifiques illustrations
3DS
Voici des Images du jeu Metroid : Samus Returns :
Nintendo dévoile deux Artworks pour promouvoir le jeu.
Pour rappel, ce jeu sortira sur 3DS le 15 septembre prochain.
Et sera accompagné des deux Figurines Amiibo…
Source :
https://www.gonintendo.com/stories/286410-metroid-samus-returns-two-new-pieces-of-art
tags :
6
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 07/29/2017 at 09:54 PM by
link49
comments (
4
)
leblogdeshacka
posted
the 07/29/2017 at 10:35 PM
Magnifique
mercure7
posted
the 07/29/2017 at 10:41 PM
Putain si on pouvait avoir un Metroid Switch "vue de côté" avec un truc aussi beau que le 1er artwork, je validerai sans souci ... parce que la vue FPS des Prime ... bof
link49
posted
the 07/29/2017 at 10:44 PM
Vivement septembre pour pouvoir jouer à cette petite merveille...
tsubasa23
posted
the 07/29/2017 at 10:49 PM
Tu le prend sur 3ds si tu veut la vue de côté
Mercure7
Copyright © 2008 - 2016 Gamekyo