Hellblade : détails des versions PS4 Pro & PC

PS4 Pro : choix entre une résolution plus élevée ou framerate de 60 fps.

PC : framerate non bloqué, une résolution 4K et une compatibilité avec les écrans 21:9.

JVL - https://www.jeuxvideo-live.com/news/hellblade-senuas-sacrifice-un-trailer-ineedit-et-des-deetails-sur-la-ps4-pro-85991
    posted the 07/29/2017 at 03:06 PM by gat
    comments (6)
    purpledrank posted the 07/29/2017 at 03:14 PM
    je prendrai la reso perso, vue le gameplay je trouve pas le 60 nécessaire depuis que le 30 est stable
    ootaniisensei posted the 07/29/2017 at 03:16 PM
    Autant niveau gameplay je me méfie un peu autant niveau graphisme c'est quand même une sacré dinguerie pour un jeu indé
    minbox posted the 07/29/2017 at 03:24 PM
    Excellent, je vais me prendre la version PS4 Pro
    apollokami posted the 07/29/2017 at 03:25 PM
    compatibilité avec les écrans 21:9

    Depuis que j'ai passé une aprem sur un ultra wide incurvé chez un pote j'ai tellement de mal à rejouer sur du 16:9, même en 4K.
    bennj posted the 07/29/2017 at 03:28 PM
    Version PC pour y jouer en 4K60 sur ma TV Oled

    apollokami fais comme moi et commence à mettre de coté pour un de ses bébés qui arrivent normalement à la fin de l'année : http://www.tftcentral.co.uk/news_archive/38.htm#asus_rog_swift_pg35vq
    http://www.tftcentral.co.uk/news_archive/38.htm#acer_predator_x35
    apollokami posted the 07/29/2017 at 03:29 PM
    bennj Le problème c'est qu'il faut aussi les cpu et gpu qui vont bien
