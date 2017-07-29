home page
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
sign in
|
register
10 / 08 / 2016
profile
9
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
belisama
,
odv78
,
nduvel
,
koopa
,
eldren
,
darksephiroth
,
redmi31
,
kurosama
,
leonr4
name :
Hellblade
platform :
PC
editor :
N.C
developer :
Ninja Theory
genre :
action
other versions :
PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
109
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
tvirus
,
freematt
,
heracles
,
trungz
,
x1x2
,
foxstep
,
chester
,
e3payne
,
kyogamer
,
binou87
,
strifedcloud
,
playstation2008
,
docbrown
,
hashtag
,
kisukesan
,
gallagher
,
aiolia081
,
fortep
,
sakonoko
,
ootaniisensei
,
sorow
,
neokogami
,
hyoga57
,
minx
,
docteurdeggman
,
yogfei
,
kurosama
,
lordguyver
,
kayama
,
stardustx
,
jeanouillz
,
momotaros
,
spawnini
,
kamikaze1985
,
torotoro59
,
suzukube
,
anakaris
,
voxen
,
60teraflops
,
archesstat
,
diablass59
,
ravyxxs
,
darksly
,
iglou
,
leonr4
,
shanks
,
milo42
,
iglooo
,
sonilka
,
leblogdeshacka
,
seriously
,
gantzeur
,
terminator
,
smashfan
,
shindo
,
fullbuster
,
gamekyo
,
kenpokan
,
shiroyashagin
,
poey3
,
eldren
,
tuni
,
sora78
,
arngrim
,
astralbouille
,
segata
,
goldmen33
,
racsnk
,
shiranui
,
krash
,
edgar
,
kaiden
,
neckbreaker71
,
plasmide
,
sephiroth07
,
monkeydluffy
,
musm
,
koopa
,
darkfoxx
,
shambala93
,
kabuki
,
liquidus00
,
barberousse
,
kerochan
,
fred0978
,
bomihazuki
,
soma67
,
shiver
,
angelcloud
,
licran
,
nindo64
,
samsuki
,
kwathor
,
chatbleu
,
icebergbrulant
,
giusnake
,
rayzorx09
,
leonard
,
oenomaus
,
cort
,
thor
,
rixlos
,
jozen15
,
eldrick
,
shiningstar
,
marchand2sable
,
lexiz
,
corrin
,
raph64
gat
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
1604
visites since opening :
1650488
gat
> blog
Hellblade : détails des versions PS4 Pro & PC
PS4 Pro : choix entre une résolution plus élevée ou framerate de 60 fps.
PC : framerate non bloqué, une résolution 4K et une compatibilité avec les écrans 21:9.
JVL
-
https://www.jeuxvideo-live.com/news/hellblade-senuas-sacrifice-un-trailer-ineedit-et-des-deetails-sur-la-ps4-pro-85991
tags :
4
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 07/29/2017 at 03:06 PM by
gat
comments (
6
)
purpledrank
posted
the 07/29/2017 at 03:14 PM
je prendrai la reso perso, vue le gameplay je trouve pas le 60 nécessaire depuis que le 30 est stable
ootaniisensei
posted
the 07/29/2017 at 03:16 PM
Autant niveau gameplay je me méfie un peu autant niveau graphisme c'est quand même une sacré dinguerie pour un jeu indé
minbox
posted
the 07/29/2017 at 03:24 PM
Excellent, je vais me prendre la version PS4 Pro
apollokami
posted
the 07/29/2017 at 03:25 PM
compatibilité avec les écrans 21:9
Depuis que j'ai passé une aprem sur un ultra wide incurvé chez un pote j'ai tellement de mal à rejouer sur du 16:9, même en 4K.
bennj
posted
the 07/29/2017 at 03:28 PM
Version PC pour y jouer en 4K60 sur ma TV Oled
apollokami
fais comme moi et commence à mettre de coté pour un de ses bébés qui arrivent normalement à la fin de l'année :
http://www.tftcentral.co.uk/news_archive/38.htm#asus_rog_swift_pg35vq
http://www.tftcentral.co.uk/news_archive/38.htm#acer_predator_x35
apollokami
posted
the 07/29/2017 at 03:29 PM
bennj
Le problème c'est qu'il faut aussi les cpu et gpu qui vont bien
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
help us to translate
|
blog
|
terms of service
|
faq
|
contact us
languages :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2016 Gamekyo
Depuis que j'ai passé une aprem sur un ultra wide incurvé chez un pote j'ai tellement de mal à rejouer sur du 16:9, même en 4K.
apollokami fais comme moi et commence à mettre de coté pour un de ses bébés qui arrivent normalement à la fin de l'année : http://www.tftcentral.co.uk/news_archive/38.htm#asus_rog_swift_pg35vq
http://www.tftcentral.co.uk/news_archive/38.htm#acer_predator_x35