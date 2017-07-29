profile
Jeux Vidéo
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
Ancestors premier trailer de gameplay
Ce STR

    posted the 07/29/2017 at 06:30 AM by diablo
    comments (3)
    dungas73 posted the 07/29/2017 at 07:26 AM
    Pc et xbox only ?
    serve posted the 07/29/2017 at 07:47 AM
    Les combats on l'air bien foutu maintenant je suis curieux de voir qu'elle type de STR style Stronghold ou Total War.
    raeglin posted the 07/29/2017 at 08:08 AM
    Pas intéressé au vu du style de jeu mais ça a l'air sympathique
