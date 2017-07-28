Le reste du top

3DS: 4.949.147PS4: 3.179.853Switch: 1.600.599Vita: 619.833Wii U: 314.799Wii: 32.287Total : 10.696.518002. [3DS] Pokémon Sun / Moon - 527.862 / 3.774.084 (Pokémon Co.) - {18/11/2016}005. [3DS] Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS - 397.656 / 1.141.044 (Nintendo) - {01/12/2016}008. [3DS] Momotaro Dentetsu 2017: Tachiagare Nippon!! - 263.790 / 395.853 (Nintendo) - {22/12/2016}009. [3DS] Yo-Kai Watch 3: Sukiyaki - 215.297 / 724.964 (Level 5) - {15/12/2016}020. [PS4] Final Fantasy XV - 127.334 / 987.461 (Square Enix) - {29/11/2016}022. [3DS] Miitopia - 121.747 / 224.557 (Nintendo) - {08/12/2016}026. [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Welcome amiibo - 115.267 / 187.257 (Nintendo) - {23/11/2016}028. [PSV] Minecraft: PlayStation Vita Edition - 109.814 / 985.899 (SCE) - {19/03/2015}030. [PS4] Grand Theft Auto V [New Price] - 102.108 / 266.337 (Take Two Interactive Japan) - {08/10/2015}032. [3DS] Mario Kart 7 - 94.595 / 2.723.161 (Nintendo) - {01/12/2011}034. [WIU] Minecraft: Wii U Edition - 85.949 / 327.390 (Microsoft) - {23/06/2016}035. [3DS] Yo-Kai Watch 3: Sushi / Tempura - 83.291 / 1.480.727 (Level 5) - {16/07/2016}038. [PS4] Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition - 71.271 / 220.781 (SCE) - {03/12/2015}043. [3DS] Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball Heroes - 62.245 / 117.272 (Konami) - {15/12/2016}044. [PS4] Tom Clancy's Rainbox Six: Siege - 62.053 / 211.003 (Ubisoft) - {10/12/2015}046. [PS4] Yakuza 6: The Song of Life - 60.373 / 349.220 (SEGA) - {08/12/2016}049. [3DS] Kirby: Planet Robobot - 57.409 / 537.107 (Nintendo) - {28/04/2016}