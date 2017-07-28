3DS: 4.949.147
PS4: 3.179.853
Switch: 1.600.599
Vita: 619.833
Wii U: 314.799
Wii: 32.287
Total : 10.696.518
En gras: les sorties en 2017
001. [3DS] Monster Hunter XX - 1.640.005 / 1.640.005 (Capcom) - {18/03/2017}
002. [3DS] Pokémon Sun / Moon - 527.862 / 3.774.084 (Pokémon Co.) - {18/11/2016}
003. [SWI] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - 501.614 / 501.614 (Nintendo) - {28/04/2017}
004. [SWI] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - 460.480 / 460.480 (Nintendo) - {03/03/2017}
005. [3DS] Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS - 397.656 / 1.141.044 (Nintendo) - {01/12/2016}
006. [PS4] Resident Evil 7: biohazard - 324.066 / 324.066 (Capcom) - {26/01/2017}
007. [PS4] NieR: Automata - 311.906 / 311.906 (Square Enix) - {23/02/2017}
008. [3DS] Momotaro Dentetsu 2017: Tachiagare Nippon!! - 263.790 / 395.853 (Nintendo) - {22/12/2016}
009. [3DS] Yo-Kai Watch 3: Sukiyaki - 215.297 / 724.964 (Level 5) - {15/12/2016}
010. [SWI] 1 2 Switch - 200.807 / 200.807 (Nintendo) - {03/03/2017}
011. [PS4] Horizon: Zero Dawn - 199.491 / 199.491 (SIE) - {02/03/2017}
012. [3DS] Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia - 193.159 / 193.159 (Nintendo) - {20/04/2017}
013. [PS4] Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands - 186.810 / 186.810 (Ubisoft) - {09/03/2017}
014. [PS4] Kingdom Hearts HD II.8 Final Chapter Prologue - 186.727 / 186.727 (Square Enix) - {12/01/2017}
015. [3DS] Dragon Quest Monsters: Joker 3 - Professional - 183.548 / 183.548 (Square Enix) - {09/02/2017}
016. [3DS] Dragon Ball Heroes: Ultimate Mission X - 163.049 / 163.049 (Bandai Namco) - {27/04/2017}
017. [PS4] Nioh - 162.336 / 162.336 (Koei Tecmo) - {09/02/2017}
018. [SWI] Arms - 154.845 / 154.845 (Nintendo) - {16/06/2017}
019. [3DS] Poochy & Yoshi's Woolly World - 133.391 / 133.391 (Nintendo) - {19/01/2017}
020. [PS4] Final Fantasy XV - 127.334 / 987.461 (Square Enix) - {29/11/2016}
021. [PS4] Super Robot Wars V - 125.290 / 125.290 (Bandai Namco) - {23/02/2017}
022. [3DS] Miitopia - 121.747 / 224.557 (Nintendo) - {08/12/2016}
023. [PS4] Kingdom Hearts HD I.5 + II.5 ReMIX - 117.998 / 117.998 (Square Enix) - {09/03/2017}
024. [WIU] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - 117.352 / 117.352 (Nintendo) - {03/03/2017}
025. [PSV] Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony - 116.437 / 116.437 (Spike Chunsoft) - {12/01/2017}
026. [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Welcome amiibo - 115.267 / 187.257 (Nintendo) - {23/11/2016}
027. [PS4] Gravity Rush 2 - 114.490 / 114.490 (SIE) - {19/01/2017}
028. [PSV] Minecraft: PlayStation Vita Edition - 109.814 / 985.899 (SCE) - {19/03/2015}
029. [PSV] Super Robot Wars V - 109.245 / 109.245 (Bandai Namco) - {23/02/2017}
030. [PS4] Grand Theft Auto V [New Price] - 102.108 / 266.337 (Take Two Interactive Japan) - {08/10/2015}
031. [3DS] Mario Sports Superstars - 94.775 / 94.775 (Nintendo) - {30/03/2017}
032. [3DS] Mario Kart 7 - 94.595 / 2.723.161 (Nintendo) - {01/12/2011}
033. [SWI] Super Bomberman R - 92.112 / 92.112 (Konami) - {03/03/2017}
034. [WIU] Minecraft: Wii U Edition - 85.949 / 327.390 (Microsoft) - {23/06/2016}
035. [3DS] Yo-Kai Watch 3: Sushi / Tempura - 83.291 / 1.480.727 (Level 5) - {16/07/2016}
036. [3DS] Pro Baseball Famista Climax - 82.201 / 82.201 (Bandai Namco) - {20/04/2017}
037. [PS4] Tekken 7 - 78.484 / 78.484 (Bandai Namco) - {01/06/2017}
038. [PS4] Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition - 71.271 / 220.781 (SCE) - {03/12/2015}
039. [PS4] For Honor - 65.489 / 65.489 (Ubisoft) - {16/02/2017}
040. [PS4] Dark Souls III: The Fire Fades Edition - 65.290 / 65.290 (From Software) - {20/04/2017}
041. [PS4] Senran Kagura: Peach Beach Splash - 63.347 / 63.347 (Marvelous) - {16/03/2017}
042. [PS4] Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony - 63.192 / 63.192 (Spike Chunsoft) - {12/01/2017}
043. [3DS] Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball Heroes - 62.245 / 117.272 (Konami) - {15/12/2016}
044. [PS4] Tom Clancy's Rainbox Six: Siege - 62.053 / 211.003 (Ubisoft) - {10/12/2015}
045. [PS4] Warriors Stars - 60.487 / 60.487 (Koei Tecmo) - {30/03/2017}
046. [PS4] Yakuza 6: The Song of Life - 60.373 / 349.220 (SEGA) - {08/12/2016}
047. [PS4] Valkyria Revolution - 59.066 / 59.066 (SEGA) - {19/01/2017}
048. [PSV] Accel World Vs. Sword Art Online: Millennium Twilight - 58.064 / 58.064 (Bandai Namco) - {16/03/2017}
049. [3DS] Kirby: Planet Robobot - 57.409 / 537.107 (Nintendo) - {28/04/2016}
050. [SWI] Dragon Quest Heroes I & II for Nintendo Switch - 56.854 / 56.854 (Square Enix) - {03/03/2017}
Le reste du top
