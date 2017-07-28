3DS
Voici une Information autour du jeu Miitopia :
Les tests continuent d’arriver pour ce jeu. Voici les notes :
- Japanese Nintendo - 9 / 10
- Polygon - 8 / 10
- Cubed3 - 8 /10
- God is a Geek - 8 / 10
- Nintendo Life - 8 / 10
- Gameblog - 8/10
- Hobby Consolas - 7.7 / 10
- Destructoid - 7 / 10
- The Sixth Axis - 7 / 10
- Nintendo Insider - 6 / 10
- Wccftech - 5.5 / 10
- App Trigger - 5.5 / 10
- Nintendo World Report - 5.5 / 10
- Metro - 4 / 10
Et pour finir, sa moyenne Metacritic actuelle :
Le jeu est disponible depuis aujourd’hui même…
