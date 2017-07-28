Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Miitopia
name : Miitopia
platform : Nintendo 3DS
editor : Nintendo
developer : Nintendo
genre : RPG
multiplayer : non
european release date : 07/28/2017
Miitopia : Notes, Moyenne Metacritic et Test Gameblog
3DS


Voici une Information autour du jeu Miitopia :



Les tests continuent d’arriver pour ce jeu. Voici les notes :

- Japanese Nintendo - 9 / 10
- Polygon - 8 / 10
- Cubed3 - 8 /10
- God is a Geek - 8 / 10
- Nintendo Life - 8 / 10
- Gameblog - 8/10



- Hobby Consolas - 7.7 / 10
- Destructoid - 7 / 10
- The Sixth Axis - 7 / 10
- Nintendo Insider - 6 / 10
- Wccftech - 5.5 / 10
- App Trigger - 5.5 / 10
- Nintendo World Report - 5.5 / 10
- Metro - 4 / 10

Et pour finir, sa moyenne Metacritic actuelle :



Le jeu est disponible depuis aujourd’hui même…

Source : http://www.neogaf.com/forum/showthread.php?t=1411929
    posted the 07/28/2017 at 08:59 PM by link49
    comments (6)
    arikado posted the 07/28/2017 at 09:05 PM
    Je viens de le mettre dans la console ^^ Vais de ce pas recommencer l'aventure
    link49 posted the 07/28/2017 at 09:06 PM
    J'ai adoré la Démo personnellement. C'était vraiment drôle je trouve...
    arikado posted the 07/28/2017 at 09:12 PM
    link49 pareil, c'est ce qui m'a fait craquer ^^. Je l'aurai pas eue, peut être que j'aurai pas sauté le pas tout de suite
    link49 posted the 07/28/2017 at 09:17 PM
    arikado Egalement. Les Démo de Miitopia, Dr Kawashima et Hey! Pikmin m'ont donné encore plus envie des les prendre...
    allanoix posted the 07/28/2017 at 09:47 PM
    link49 soit j'ai pas vu mais t'as rien dit sur ever oasis.pourtant il est tres cool,pas le renouveau du rpg,mais ça reste super sympa
    link49 posted the 07/28/2017 at 09:49 PM
    allanoix J'ai pas avancé beaucoup car je veux d'abord finir Dragon Quest VIII...
