Voilà un petit regroupement des exclusivités PS4 qui sortiront entre maintenant et 2019. Cet article sera mis à jour après certaines conférences en ajoutant des dates, des titres et des images... je mettrai à jour si un ou plusieurs jeux sont annoncés sur PC ou d'autres plateformes.
2017
Matterfall - 15 Aout 2017 - Housemarque
Uncharted : The Lost Legacy - 22 Aout 2017 - Naughty Dog
New Everybody's Golf - 29 Aout 2017 - Clap Hanz
Yakuza: Kiwami - 29 Aout 2017 - Yakuza Studio
Knack 2 - 5 Septembre 2017 - Japan Studio
Gundam Versus - 29 Septembre 2017 - Bandai Namco
Gran Turismo Sports - 18 Octobre 2017 - Polyphony Digital
Horizon Zero Dawn : The Frozen Wilds - 2017 - Guerilla Games
Earth Defense Force 5 - 2017 - D3 Publisher
Hidden Agenda - 2017 - SuperMassive Games
SingStar Celebration - 2017 - London Studio
2018
Dissidia Final Fantasy NT - Janvier 2018 - Square Enix / Team Ninja
Yakuza 6 - Early 2018 - Yakuza Studio
Spiderman - 2018 - Insomniac Games
God Of War - 2018 - Santa Monica
Days Gone - 2018 - Bend Studio
Dreams - 2018 - Media Molecule
Shadow Of The Colosssus - 2018 - BluePoint Games
Detroit : Become Human - 2018 - Quantic Dream
The Impatient - 2018 - Super Massive Games
Vane - 2018 - Friend & Foe
GRANBLUE FANTASY Project Re:Link - 2018 - Platinium Games
Dynasty Warriors 9 - 2018 - Koei Tecmo
Mysterious Fighting Game - 2018 - Arika
Code: Realize ~Bouquet of Flowers~ - 2018 - Aksys Games
Sans année de sortie.
The Last Of Us : Part II - Naughty Dog
Death Stranding - Kojima Production
Wild - Wild Ship Studio
Monkey King: Hero is back - Japan Studio / October Media
Project Awakening - Cygames
Final Fantasy VII Remake - Square Enix - Exclu temporaire
Lost Soul Aside - Exclu temporaire
The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III - Falcom
Death End Re;Quest - Compile Heart
Disaster Report 4 - Granzella Inc.
Deep Down - Japan Studio / Capcom Online
World of warriors - Virtual Toys
PS : Je note les remakes mais pas les remasters.
PS2 : Si j'oublie un ou plusieurs jeux dites le moi
Excepté le PC, aucune plateforme ne peut rivaliser à ce niveau.
Par contre Deep Down...