PS4 : La liste des exclusivités annoncées pour 2017-2019.
Exclusivités PS4
Voilà un petit regroupement des exclusivités PS4 qui sortiront entre maintenant et 2019. Cet article sera mis à jour après certaines conférences en ajoutant des dates, des titres et des images... je mettrai à jour si un ou plusieurs jeux sont annoncés sur PC ou d'autres plateformes.



2017

Matterfall - 15 Aout 2017 - Housemarque



Uncharted : The Lost Legacy - 22 Aout 2017 - Naughty Dog



New Everybody's Golf - 29 Aout 2017 - Clap Hanz



Yakuza: Kiwami - 29 Aout 2017 - Yakuza Studio



Knack 2 - 5 Septembre 2017 - Japan Studio



Gundam Versus - 29 Septembre 2017 - Bandai Namco



Gran Turismo Sports - 18 Octobre 2017 - Polyphony Digital



Horizon Zero Dawn : The Frozen Wilds - 2017 - Guerilla Games



Earth Defense Force 5 - 2017 - D3 Publisher



Hidden Agenda - 2017 - SuperMassive Games



SingStar Celebration - 2017 - London Studio


2018

Dissidia Final Fantasy NT - Janvier 2018 - Square Enix / Team Ninja



Yakuza 6 - Early 2018 - Yakuza Studio



Spiderman - 2018 - Insomniac Games



God Of War - 2018 - Santa Monica



Days Gone - 2018 - Bend Studio



Dreams - 2018 - Media Molecule



Shadow Of The Colosssus - 2018 - BluePoint Games



Detroit : Become Human - 2018 - Quantic Dream



The Impatient - 2018 - Super Massive Games



Vane - 2018 - Friend & Foe



GRANBLUE FANTASY Project Re:Link - 2018 - Platinium Games



Dynasty Warriors 9 - 2018 - Koei Tecmo



Mysterious Fighting Game - 2018 - Arika



Code: Realize ~Bouquet of Flowers~ - 2018 - Aksys Games




Sans année de sortie.

The Last Of Us : Part II - Naughty Dog



Death Stranding - Kojima Production



Wild - Wild Ship Studio



Monkey King: Hero is back - Japan Studio / October Media



Project Awakening - Cygames



Final Fantasy VII Remake - Square Enix - Exclu temporaire



Lost Soul Aside - Exclu temporaire



The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III - Falcom



Death End Re;Quest - Compile Heart



Disaster Report 4 - Granzella Inc.



Deep Down - Japan Studio / Capcom Online



World of warriors - Virtual Toys




PS : Je note les remakes mais pas les remasters.
PS2 : Si j'oublie un ou plusieurs jeux dites le moi
    posted the 07/28/2017 at 06:19 PM by sora78
    comments (9)
    kaiden posted the 07/28/2017 at 06:22 PM
    Et mon WARRIORS ALLS STARS et DONGAN RONPA V3 et YS manque LOST SPHEAR aussi
    jenicris posted the 07/28/2017 at 06:22 PM
    Sans oublier qu'elle a tous les tiers.

    Excepté le PC, aucune plateforme ne peut rivaliser à ce niveau.
    minbox posted the 07/28/2017 at 06:22 PM
    J'ai jamais vu un line up aussi monstrueux
    wanda posted the 07/28/2017 at 06:24 PM
    Vivement deep down dans la liste.
    kaiden posted the 07/28/2017 at 06:24 PM
    Non mais cette PS4 c'est carrément de la folie non stop !!!
    gat posted the 07/28/2017 at 06:24 PM
    Dreams & Deep Down ? Vraiment ?
    genjitakiya posted the 07/28/2017 at 06:25 PM
    Bravo Sony franchement
    jenicris posted the 07/28/2017 at 06:25 PM
    gat Dreams va sortir, reste à savoir quand.

    Par contre Deep Down...
    gamekyo posted the 07/28/2017 at 06:25 PM
    Deep Down reste encore moins d'un ans avant de perde son nom de domaine
