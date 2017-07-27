profile
Shadow Tactics : Blades of the Shogun
1
Like
Likers
name : Shadow Tactics : Blades of the Shogun
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Daedalic Entertainment
developer : Mimimi Productions
genre : STR
other versions : PC - Xbox One
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
momotaros
147
Likes
Likers
momotaros
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1430
visites since opening : 1429843
momotaros > blog
all
[Stream] Shadow Tactics PS4
Salut, quelqu'un est en train de streamer la version PS4 du jeu, il y a bien les textes en FR et le choix entre les voix Japonaises et Anglaises.

    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 07/27/2017 at 06:47 PM by momotaros
    comments (3)
    torotoro59 posted the 07/27/2017 at 06:53 PM
    Le mien est en route 40€ sur amazon Allemagne. Sous titres jap direct
    momotaros posted the 07/27/2017 at 06:55 PM
    torotoro59 je le choppe demain chez FNAC ou Micromania.
    zaifire posted the 07/27/2017 at 07:16 PM
    Vraiment cool d'avoir du commando-like sur console, je vais le prendre sur ps4.

    J'espère juste que les quicksave/load sont aussi rapide que sur pc.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre