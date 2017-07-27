home page
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
sign in
|
register
天
profile
1
Like
Likers
Who likes this ?
torotoro59
name :
Shadow Tactics : Blades of the Shogun
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Daedalic Entertainment
developer :
Mimimi Productions
genre :
STR
other versions :
PC
-
Xbox One
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
147
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
strifedcloud
,
minx
,
battossai
,
monkeydluffy
,
lucrate
,
leykel
,
bekbi
,
yassuke
,
asakim
,
dragonkevin
,
tvirus
,
alexkidd
,
ripley
,
lanni
,
000000000000000000
,
ootaniisensei
,
monsieurpatcher
,
uta
,
sephiroth07
,
natsudragnir
,
nihs
,
rosewood
,
kurosama
,
docteurdeggman
,
eldonito
,
svr
,
anakaris
,
fullbuster
,
jeanouillz
,
yuri
,
teel
,
takahito
,
lastboss
,
goldmen33
,
amassous
,
variahunter
,
aiolia081
,
darkvador
,
snakeorliquid
,
majorevo
,
escobar
,
kenren
,
hyoga57
,
loudiyi
,
gunotak
,
jf17
,
diablass59
,
e3payne
,
trungz
,
kizito5
,
jumeaux
,
supatony
,
arngrim
,
i8
,
kira93
,
drakeramore
,
spawnini
,
milo42
,
akd
,
artemico
,
linkiorra
,
binou87
,
heracles
,
ellie
,
myers
,
asus
,
ykarin
,
cuthbert
,
wanda
,
shiver
,
ritalix
,
darkness
,
darkyx
,
mickurt
,
shazbot
,
terminator
,
kisukesan
,
shanks
,
smartcrush
,
jwolf
,
kenshiros
,
link49
,
misterbonneaux
,
lz
,
plistter
,
eduardos
,
odv78
,
kenshuiin
,
docbrown
,
racsnk
,
zach
,
gantzeur
,
victornewman
,
dx93
,
fleauriant
,
onirinku
,
x1x2
,
murasamune
,
ninja17
,
foxstep
,
milotte42
,
link80
,
58e64g
,
mayafey
,
duff15
,
coolflex
,
liquidus00
,
evilboss
,
kyogamer
,
jorostar
,
shadow6666
,
pipboy3000
,
shiranui
,
fortep
,
eiyuudensetsu
,
gat
,
seriously
,
leblogdeshacka
,
milo42000
,
maxleresistant
,
lordguyver
,
eldren
,
tuni
,
archesstat
,
sakonoko
,
kabuki
,
kenpokan
,
neptunia
,
kaiden
,
kamuikun
,
icebergbrulant
,
shindo
,
choupiloutre
,
finkployd
,
ocerco93
,
leonr4
,
aros
,
waax
,
shiroyashagin
,
torotoro59
,
shadowmoses404
,
yamy
,
marchand2sable
,
giusnake
,
killia
,
sebastian
,
rockin
momotaros
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
1430
visites since opening :
1429843
momotaros
> blog
all
Une image, un souvenir
Ce truc me fout toujours autant la haine
Musiques 8-bit
Gamekyo le jeu vidéo
Couvertures de Jeux Vidéo
Skill
[Stream] Shadow Tactics PS4
Salut, quelqu'un est en train de streamer la version PS4 du jeu, il y a bien les textes en FR et le choix entre les voix Japonaises et Anglaises.
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 07/27/2017 at 06:47 PM by
momotaros
comments (
3
)
torotoro59
posted
the 07/27/2017 at 06:53 PM
Le mien est en route 40€ sur amazon Allemagne. Sous titres jap direct
momotaros
posted
the 07/27/2017 at 06:55 PM
torotoro59
je le choppe demain chez FNAC ou Micromania.
zaifire
posted
the 07/27/2017 at 07:16 PM
Vraiment cool d'avoir du commando-like sur console, je vais le prendre sur ps4.
J'espère juste que les quicksave/load sont aussi rapide que sur pc.
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
help us to translate
|
blog
|
terms of service
|
faq
|
contact us
languages :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2016 Gamekyo
J'espère juste que les quicksave/load sont aussi rapide que sur pc.