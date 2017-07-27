CN Play
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
Xbox BC : Voxen au rapport !
Tomb Raider Underworld est rétrocompatible ainsi que ses DLCs, les autres épisodes devraient suivre.
    posted the 07/27/2017 at 04:07 PM by tuni
    shindo posted the 07/27/2017 at 04:09 PM
    Voxen
    darksly posted the 07/27/2017 at 04:18 PM
    Ah ben il va kiffer !
    neckbreaker71 posted the 07/27/2017 at 04:19 PM
    aux moins, les jeux de tomb raider underworld qui pourrissent depuis 5 ans aux rossy et aux jean coutu de chandler (désoler pabos) vont se vendre par pelleter

    keep calm and dont feed the trolls
    andrasseth posted the 07/27/2017 at 04:24 PM
    je suis déjà en train de l'installer.
    manque plus que les deux autres maintenant.
    leblogdeshacka posted the 07/27/2017 at 04:24 PM
    Good
    tuni posted the 07/27/2017 at 04:27 PM
    andrasseth Trois autres, y'a aussi Tomb Raider 2013, qui, malgré le fait d'avoir une Definitive Edition sera quand même rétro.
    andrasseth posted the 07/27/2017 at 04:38 PM
    tuni,j'avais complètement oublié le 2013 alors que je le possède aussi (ainsi que la définitive édition)
    sinon vive la fibre optique,5 mn pour dl 7,2 go ça le fait
    voxen posted the 07/27/2017 at 04:45 PM
    GLOIRE À MOI !!!!
    kurosama posted the 07/27/2017 at 05:06 PM
    Que c'est bon la rétro Ptain
    spawnini posted the 07/27/2017 at 05:09 PM
    voxen Enculay
    voxen posted the 07/27/2017 at 05:15 PM
    spawnini j'ai gagné jalouse !
