home page
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
sign in
|
register
profile
1
Like
Likers
Who likes this ?
minbox
name :
Lost Sphear
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Square Enix
developer :
Tokyo RPG Factory
genre :
RPG
other versions :
PC
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
154
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
rahxephon1
,
tvirus
,
escobar
,
yui
,
liquidus00
,
turkishboy03
,
greil93
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
,
tm
,
bibi300
,
bladagun
,
shampix
,
hayatevibritania
,
voxen
,
sboubi
,
eldren
,
artemis
,
sangokan
,
lt93
,
metasonic
,
yuri
,
svenzo
,
sephiroth07
,
stiltzkin
,
yoshitsune
,
fullbuster
,
estellise
,
carmichael
,
mickurt
,
kensama
,
dragonkevin
,
strifedcloud
,
jeanouillz
,
megaman
,
papysnake
,
licran
,
fantacitron
,
xerxes
,
glados
,
vargas18
,
neokiller
,
shiver
,
idd
,
lightjack
,
binou87
,
square
,
ootaniisensei
,
ryosaeba93
,
i8
,
giusnake
,
minx
,
hatefield
,
shanks
,
layem
,
yagate
,
loudiyi
,
guirlik
,
sokarius
,
jwolf
,
leykel
,
kenren
,
valien
,
achille
,
yukilin
,
kurosama
,
darksephiroth
,
eyrtz
,
lucrate
,
terminator
,
diablass59
,
temporell
,
krjc
,
boyd
,
momotaros
,
rosewood
,
denim
,
gunotak
,
akd
,
ellie
,
supatony
,
minbox
,
trafalgar
,
dx93
,
calishnikov
,
badaboumisback
,
amorphe
,
linkiorra
,
gantzeur
,
darkparadize
,
playstation2008
,
snakeorliquid
,
lanni
,
goldmen33
,
e3payne
,
drakeramore
,
tuni30
,
asus
,
dragoon
,
chester
,
evilboss
,
kyogamer
,
chronokami
,
ykarin
,
zanpa
,
cuthbert
,
arngrim
,
patate
,
kisukesan
,
t800
,
furtifdor
,
stardustx
,
ichigoo
,
darkyx
,
x1x2
,
murasamune
,
shinz0
,
sphinx
,
leonr4
,
omegarugal
,
docteurdeggman
,
darkulqui
,
milo42
,
shiroyashagin
,
marcellojolimitaine
,
fortep
,
lordguyver
,
rbz
,
xell
,
ninja17
,
zekk
,
shiranui
,
iglooo
,
nekonoctis
,
suzukube
,
link80
,
testament
,
kabuki
,
amassous
,
gat
,
bliss02
,
sebastian
,
seriously
,
lockelamorra35
,
jozen15
,
hashtag
,
sonilka
,
gamekyo
,
racsnk
,
neckbreaker71
,
kuroni
,
roxloud
,
mrpixel
,
rayzorx09
,
zakovu
guiguif
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
3933
visites since opening :
4470272
guiguif
> blog
all
Jeu Fini
Dossiers
Lost Sphear: 15 Minutes de gameplay
Polygon lache 15 minutes de gameplay pour Lost Sphear (version PS4) de quoi voir une ville, un peu d'explo, de peche et de baston.
Sortie prévue sur PS4 et Switch le 23 Janvier 2018 en Europe en boite (exclu au store Square-Enix) et demat.
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 07/26/2017 at 10:59 PM by
guiguif
comments (
3
)
xenofamicom
posted
the 07/26/2017 at 11:03 PM
C'est dommage, car sans grand effort ce jeu aurai pu être bien plus agréable à l'oeil (ça fait trop 3DS/PSP).
Espérons que le contenu soit assez conséquent.
rulian
posted
the 07/26/2017 at 11:18 PM
Ca sent bon l'inspiration chrono Trigger une nouvelle fois !
Day one, sans hésiter.
seganintendo
posted
the 07/26/2017 at 11:26 PM
c'est pas dégueulasse, j'aime beaucoup je pense que je vais le prendre sur switch du coup
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
help us to translate
|
blog
|
terms of service
|
faq
|
contact us
languages :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2016 Gamekyo
Espérons que le contenu soit assez conséquent.
Day one, sans hésiter.