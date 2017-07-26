profile
Lost Sphear
Lost Sphear
PlayStation 4
Square Enix
Tokyo RPG Factory
RPG
PC
guiguif
guiguif
Lost Sphear: 15 Minutes de gameplay
Polygon lache 15 minutes de gameplay pour Lost Sphear (version PS4) de quoi voir une ville, un peu d'explo, de peche et de baston.
Sortie prévue sur PS4 et Switch le 23 Janvier 2018 en Europe en boite (exclu au store Square-Enix) et demat.

    posted the 07/26/2017 at 10:59 PM by guiguif
    comments (3)
    xenofamicom posted the 07/26/2017 at 11:03 PM
    C'est dommage, car sans grand effort ce jeu aurai pu être bien plus agréable à l'oeil (ça fait trop 3DS/PSP).

    Espérons que le contenu soit assez conséquent.
    rulian posted the 07/26/2017 at 11:18 PM
    Ca sent bon l'inspiration chrono Trigger une nouvelle fois !
    Day one, sans hésiter.
    seganintendo posted the 07/26/2017 at 11:26 PM
    c'est pas dégueulasse, j'aime beaucoup je pense que je vais le prendre sur switch du coup
