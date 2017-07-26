In The End There Will Be Only Chaos!
profile
Grand Theft Auto V
78
Likes
Likers
name : Grand Theft Auto V
platform : PC
editor : Rockstar Games
developer : Rockstar Games
genre : action-course
other versions : Xbox 360 - PlayStation 3 - Xbox One - PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
leonr4
41
Likes
Likers
leonr4
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 385
visites since opening : 477515
leonr4 > blog
GTA V in the real life !




Je ne sais pas si par le passé cela a été déjà posté. En reproduisant fidèlement l'univers du jeu,
Je crois que c'est de loin la meilleure adaptation IRL de GTA V !



Youtube
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 07/26/2017 at 08:58 PM by leonr4
    comments (2)
    cyr posted the 07/26/2017 at 09:05 PM
    C'est pour quand GTA 6... VIVEMENT le premier GTA de cette gen
    narphe1 posted the 07/26/2017 at 09:13 PM
    Nice ! le court metrage avec l'acteur qui joue trévor était également trés sympa ! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hsaLDnl_fEs
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre