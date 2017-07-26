Voici le Top Media Create allant du 17 au 23 juillet 2017 :
01./00. [NSW] Splatoon 2 # (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) - 648.085 / NEW
02./00. [3DS] Layton's Mystery Journey: Katrielle and the Millionaire's Conspiracy (Level 5) {2017.07.20} (¥4.444) - 70.867 / NEW
03./02. [3DS] Hey! Pikmin (Nintendo) {2017.07.13} (¥4.980) - 21.628 / 87.494 (-67%)
04./00. [3DS] Sumikko Gurashi: Koko, Dokonan Desu? (Nippon Columbia) {2017.07.20} (¥4.800) - 20.883 / NEW
05./01. [PS4] Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age (Square Enix) {2017.07.13} (¥6.800) - 19.049 / 119.813 (-81%)
06./05. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) - 12.980 / 588.028 (+12%)
07./00. [NSW] Fate/Extella: The Umbral Star # (Marvelous) {2017.07.20} (¥7.800) - 10.247 / NEW
08./07. [NSW] Arms (Nintendo) {2017.06.16} (¥5.980) - 7.984 / 177.987 (-8%)
09./03. [PS4] Gundam Versus # (Bandai Namco Games) {2017.07.06} (¥8.200) - 6.665 / 143.844 (-58%)
10./08. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild # (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) - 5.989 / 543.016 (-15%)
11./10. [3DS] Pokemon Sun / Moon (Pokemon Co.) {2016.11.18} (¥4.980) - 5.276 / 3.295.102 (+7%)
12./00. [PS4] Under Night In-Birth Exe:Latest (Arc System Works) {2017.07.20} (¥6.800) - 5.013 / NEW
13./04. [3DS] Ever Oasis (Nintendo) {2017.07.13} (¥4.980) - 4.511 / 18.835 (-69%)
14./12. [3DS] Monster Hunter Double Cross (Capcom) {2017.03.18} (¥5.800) - 3.354 / 1.546.392 (-17%)
15./15. [PSV] Minecraft: PlayStation Vita Edition # (Sony Computer Entertainment) {2015.03.19} (¥2.400) - 3.331 / 1.180.284 (+5%)
16./00. [NSW] Cars 3: Driven to Win (Warner Entertainment Japan) {2017.07.20} (¥5.700) - 3.220 / NEW
17./14. [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Welcome amiibo (Nintendo) {2016.11.23} (¥2.700) - 3.201 / 205.098 (+0%)
18./00. [PSV] World Election # (Piacci) {2017.07.20} (¥6.800) - 3.017 / NEW
19./13. [PS4] Grand Theft Auto V [New Price Edition] (Take-Two Interactive Japan) {2015.10.08} (¥4.990) - 2.792 / 366.844 (-14%)
20./25. [NSW] 1-2-Switch (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥4.980) - 2.636 / 233.737
Le jeu Splatoon 2 entre à la première palce, Lady Layton entre à la deuxième place, Final Fantasy XII : The Zodiac Age perd trois places, Hey! Pikmin perd une place, Ever Oasis entre à la quatrième place, Arms perd quatre places, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe perd trois places, Dragon Ball Heroes Ultimate Mission X reste stable, Monster Hunter XX Double Cross perd quatre places, The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild perd deux places sur Nintendo Switch, NieR Automata quitte le classement, Grand Theft Auto V perd quatre places, Super Mario Maker for 3DS perd une place, Pokemon/Moon restent stables et Super Bomberman R fait son retour…
Passons maintenant au Top Hardware :
01. Nintendo Switch : 98 999
02 . 3DS : 34 145
03 . Ps4 : 30 878
04 . PsVita : 4 545
05 . Wii U : 176
06 . Ps3 : 142
07 . Xbox One : 77
