Layton's Mystery : Katrielle and the Millionaires' Conspiracy
Top Media Create Japon : Nintendo règne sur l’archipel nippon
Classements




Voici le Top Media Create allant du 17 au 23 juillet 2017 :

01./00. [NSW] Splatoon 2 # (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) - 648.085 / NEW
02./00. [3DS] Layton's Mystery Journey: Katrielle and the Millionaire's Conspiracy (Level 5) {2017.07.20} (¥4.444) - 70.867 / NEW
03./02. [3DS] Hey! Pikmin (Nintendo) {2017.07.13} (¥4.980) - 21.628 / 87.494 (-67%)
04./00. [3DS] Sumikko Gurashi: Koko, Dokonan Desu? (Nippon Columbia) {2017.07.20} (¥4.800) - 20.883 / NEW
05./01. [PS4] Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age (Square Enix) {2017.07.13} (¥6.800) - 19.049 / 119.813 (-81%)
06./05. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) - 12.980 / 588.028 (+12%)
07./00. [NSW] Fate/Extella: The Umbral Star # (Marvelous) {2017.07.20} (¥7.800) - 10.247 / NEW
08./07. [NSW] Arms (Nintendo) {2017.06.16} (¥5.980) - 7.984 / 177.987 (-8%)
09./03. [PS4] Gundam Versus # (Bandai Namco Games) {2017.07.06} (¥8.200) - 6.665 / 143.844 (-58%)
10./08. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild # (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) - 5.989 / 543.016 (-15%)
11./10. [3DS] Pokemon Sun / Moon (Pokemon Co.) {2016.11.18} (¥4.980) - 5.276 / 3.295.102 (+7%)
12./00. [PS4] Under Night In-Birth Exe:Latest (Arc System Works) {2017.07.20} (¥6.800) - 5.013 / NEW
13./04. [3DS] Ever Oasis (Nintendo) {2017.07.13} (¥4.980) - 4.511 / 18.835 (-69%)
14./12. [3DS] Monster Hunter Double Cross (Capcom) {2017.03.18} (¥5.800) - 3.354 / 1.546.392 (-17%)
15./15. [PSV] Minecraft: PlayStation Vita Edition # (Sony Computer Entertainment) {2015.03.19} (¥2.400) - 3.331 / 1.180.284 (+5%)
16./00. [NSW] Cars 3: Driven to Win (Warner Entertainment Japan) {2017.07.20} (¥5.700) - 3.220 / NEW
17./14. [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Welcome amiibo (Nintendo) {2016.11.23} (¥2.700) - 3.201 / 205.098 (+0%)
18./00. [PSV] World Election # (Piacci) {2017.07.20} (¥6.800) - 3.017 / NEW
19./13. [PS4] Grand Theft Auto V [New Price Edition] (Take-Two Interactive Japan) {2015.10.08} (¥4.990) - 2.792 / 366.844 (-14%)
20./25. [NSW] 1-2-Switch (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥4.980) - 2.636 / 233.737

Le jeu Splatoon 2 entre à la première palce, Lady Layton entre à la deuxième place, Final Fantasy XII : The Zodiac Age perd trois places, Hey! Pikmin perd une place, Ever Oasis entre à la quatrième place, Arms perd quatre places, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe perd trois places, Dragon Ball Heroes Ultimate Mission X reste stable, Monster Hunter XX Double Cross perd quatre places, The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild perd deux places sur Nintendo Switch, NieR Automata quitte le classement, Grand Theft Auto V perd quatre places, Super Mario Maker for 3DS perd une place, Pokemon/Moon restent stables et Super Bomberman R fait son retour…

Passons maintenant au Top Hardware :

01. Nintendo Switch : 98 999
02 . 3DS : 34 145
03 . Ps4 : 30 878
04 . PsVita : 4 545
05 . Wii U : 176
06 . Ps3 : 142
07 . Xbox One : 77

Source : http://www.4gamer.net/games/117/G011794/20170726061/
    posted the 07/26/2017 at 01:05 PM by link49
    comments (11)
    icebergbrulant posted the 07/26/2017 at 01:06 PM
    Oh non !!
    A 1001 près, la Switch faisait 100.000 !

    Alléluiah quand même !!
    Les ventes de Splatoon 2 font plaisir !

    Link49 publié le 18/07/2017 à 10:40
    Splatoon 2 devrait démarré autour des 800 000 je pense

    A 150.000 près, tu y étais mais pas d'inquiétude, les 800.000 seront atteints surement la semaine prochaine
    hyoga57 posted the 07/26/2017 at 01:07 PM
    Le problème de stock de la Switch a été résolu.
    link49 posted the 07/26/2017 at 01:07 PM
    15 jeux sur 20 sont sur console Nintendo. Les deux consoles les plus vendues sont des console Nintendo.

    Le podium est 100% Nintendo...
    cleptomaniak posted the 07/26/2017 at 01:09 PM
    hyoga57 Pour cette semaine oui mais ensuite.....
    guiguif posted the 07/26/2017 at 01:10 PM
    hyoga57 Le fameux probleme de stock
    obi2kanobi posted the 07/26/2017 at 01:10 PM
    link49 Ce que je voulais dire c'est qu'il ne faut généraliser le comportement des fans de Sony vis-à-vis de Nintendo.
    link49 posted the 07/26/2017 at 01:10 PM
    Si Nintendo gère bien les stock de Swich la semaine prochaine, elle peut conserver la première place, malgré la sortie du jeu Dragon Quest XI. Ca serait purement symbolique, mais c'est possible...
    bisba posted the 07/26/2017 at 01:11 PM
    Ouai , c est pourrit avec 30 unités par magasin Nintendo font de la merde etc etc

    Y en a qui avait du mal à comprendre 30 unité X 3000 magasin , c est tout sauf de la merde , ça sent d avance la PLS
    link49 posted the 07/26/2017 at 01:13 PM
    obi2kanobi Pas faux, mais si certains sont plus qu'haineux.

    D'ailleurs, en seulement 3 jours, Splatoon 2 devient le jeu le plus vendu sur Nintendo Switch...
    hyoga57 posted the 07/26/2017 at 01:14 PM
    link49 Des gens haineux ? Pourtant il y en a aucun sur l'article.
    obi2kanobi posted the 07/26/2017 at 01:15 PM
    link49 Nom d'une pomme, en milieu des vacances, c'est un jolie coup.
