name : Yakuza Kiwami
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sega
developer : Sega
genre : action-aventure
other versions : PlayStation 3
gat
108
Likes
Likers
gat
articles : 1595
visites since opening : 1640945
gat > blog
Yakuza Kiwami en précommande à 29,99€

Amazon.fr - https://www.amazon.fr/SEGA-Yakuza-Kiwami-Edition-Steelbook/dp/B071LFQWD3/ref=sr_1_1?s=videogames&ie=UTF8&qid=1501071368&sr=1-1&keywords=yakuza
    posted the 07/26/2017 at 12:19 PM by gat
    comments (9)
    icebergbrulant posted the 07/26/2017 at 12:22 PM
    Uncharted 4 The Lost Legacy, Yakuza Kiwami et Everybody's Golf, cette fin août s'annonce très sympa sur PS4
    gat posted the 07/26/2017 at 12:28 PM
    icebergbrulant Uncharted & Everybody's Golf restent figés à 40€.
    Auchan & Carrefour, je compte sur vous.
    icebergbrulant posted the 07/26/2017 at 12:31 PM
    gat les 40 euros: ils les méritent !

    Ca baissera à 34,99 euros, ne t'en fais pas
    gat posted the 07/26/2017 at 12:33 PM
    icebergbrulant Certes mais si je peux grappiller quelques euros, je vais pas me priver.^^ Y'a pas de petites économies.

    Par contre, je recherche Yakuza 0 à bon prix depuis quelques jours... Le moins cher que j'ai vu sur eBay : 60 balles.
    icebergbrulant posted the 07/26/2017 at 12:39 PM
    gat J'avoue que je suis étonné que le prix de Yakuza Zero soit toujours aussi élevé
    Mais tu as une chance que ça baisse après la sortie de Kiwami

    Ou sinon, tu peux attendre que le jeu soit offert sur le PS+ !!
    Je rappelle que Yakuza 4 et 5 furent momentanément "gratuits"
    kirbyu posted the 07/26/2017 at 12:41 PM
    Yakuza zero est à 27 euros sur Zavvi : https://fr.zavvi.com/jeux-ps4/yakuza-0/11335979.html
    gat posted the 07/26/2017 at 12:42 PM
    icebergbrulant Y'a pas eu des tonnes d'exemplaires mis à disposition si tu veux mon avis.

    Yakuza 3 a été "offert" aussi je crois.

    kirbyu Je suis ONLY version FR pour les boîtes quand c'est possible.
    sussudio posted the 07/26/2017 at 12:48 PM
    gat fétichiste va!!!!!
    gat posted the 07/26/2017 at 01:01 PM
    sussudio J'avoue que je suis maniaque pour ça.
