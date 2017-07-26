home page
10 / 08 / 2016
name :
Yakuza Kiwami
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Sega
developer :
Sega
genre :
action-aventure
other versions :
PlayStation 3
gat
Yakuza Kiwami en précommande à 29,99€
Amazon.fr
-
https://www.amazon.fr/SEGA-Yakuza-Kiwami-Edition-Steelbook/dp/B071LFQWD3/ref=sr_1_1?s=videogames&ie=UTF8&qid=1501071368&sr=1-1&keywords=yakuza
posted the 07/26/2017 at 12:19 PM by gat
gat
comments (
9
)
icebergbrulant
posted
the 07/26/2017 at 12:22 PM
Uncharted 4 The Lost Legacy, Yakuza Kiwami et Everybody's Golf, cette fin août s'annonce très sympa sur PS4
gat
posted
the 07/26/2017 at 12:28 PM
icebergbrulant
Uncharted & Everybody's Golf restent figés à 40€.
Auchan & Carrefour, je compte sur vous.
icebergbrulant
posted
the 07/26/2017 at 12:31 PM
gat
les 40 euros: ils les méritent !
Ca baissera à 34,99 euros, ne t'en fais pas
gat
posted
the 07/26/2017 at 12:33 PM
icebergbrulant
Certes mais si je peux grappiller quelques euros, je vais pas me priver.^^ Y'a pas de petites économies.
Par contre, je recherche Yakuza 0 à bon prix depuis quelques jours... Le moins cher que j'ai vu sur eBay : 60 balles.
icebergbrulant
posted
the 07/26/2017 at 12:39 PM
gat
J'avoue que je suis étonné que le prix de Yakuza Zero soit toujours aussi élevé
Mais tu as une chance que ça baisse après la sortie de Kiwami
Ou sinon, tu peux attendre que le jeu soit offert sur le PS+ !!
Je rappelle que Yakuza 4 et 5 furent momentanément "gratuits"
kirbyu
posted
the 07/26/2017 at 12:41 PM
Yakuza zero est à 27 euros sur Zavvi :
https://fr.zavvi.com/jeux-ps4/yakuza-0/11335979.html
gat
posted
the 07/26/2017 at 12:42 PM
icebergbrulant
Y'a pas eu des tonnes d'exemplaires mis à disposition si tu veux mon avis.
Yakuza 3 a été "offert" aussi je crois.
kirbyu
Je suis ONLY version FR pour les boîtes quand c'est possible.
sussudio
posted
the 07/26/2017 at 12:48 PM
gat
fétichiste va!!!!!
gat
posted
the 07/26/2017 at 01:01 PM
sussudio
J'avoue que je suis maniaque pour ça.
