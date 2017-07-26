profile
Un grand Monsieur nous a quitté :(
Shoichi Masuo, 57 ans. L’artiste s’est éteint ce lundi 24 juillet, à cause d’une maladie.

il était connu pour les animations d'effet spéciaux comme Evangelion, Akira, Nadia etc....

http://www.animeland.fr/2017/07/26/lanimateur-shoichi-masuo-evangelion-gunbuster-est-mort/
    posted the 07/26/2017 at 11:50 AM by shincloud
    comments (15)
    moule84 posted the 07/26/2017 at 11:53 AM
    Arf RIP pour un grand monsieur .
    jenicris posted the 07/26/2017 at 11:56 AM
    R.I.P...
    leblogdeshacka posted the 07/26/2017 at 11:56 AM
    R.I.P.
    monsieurx posted the 07/26/2017 at 12:01 PM
    ok
    oedipex posted the 07/26/2017 at 12:06 PM
    "nous a quittés"
    kalas28 posted the 07/26/2017 at 12:10 PM
    un grand monsieur....mouais loin de là quoi.

    par contre un grand artiste oui surement.
    lastboss posted the 07/26/2017 at 12:12 PM
    accord en genre et en nombre avec le cod si celui-ci est placé devant l'auxiliaire avoir.

    On avait appris ça en cm2 à l'époque avec madame Blanc
    Tellement traumatisé que ça rentre tout seul

    J'imagine qu'on voit ça à l'université de nos jours.
    lastboss posted the 07/26/2017 at 12:13 PM
    Ps: cod n'a rien à voir avec le jeu call of duty
    shincloud posted the 07/26/2017 at 12:15 PM
    kalas28 C'est surtout qu'il a travailler sur des animes qui mon fait rêver à l'époque
    terminagore posted the 07/26/2017 at 12:21 PM
    RIP l'artiste.
    op4 posted the 07/26/2017 at 12:30 PM
    Rip
    biggy posted the 07/26/2017 at 12:40 PM
    Oedipex "nous a quitté" c'est dommage de vouloir corriger pour mettre une autre faute
    nakata posted the 07/26/2017 at 12:51 PM
    J'aurais dit comme biggy mais oedipex me mets le doute. Ya pas une histoire de COD ou COI qui s'accorde malgré le fait le fait qu'on utilise l'auxiliaire "avoir" ?
    shincloud posted the 07/26/2017 at 12:53 PM
    Ah ouai vous êtes chaud la XD, une baston d'orthographe XD, les hommes ont bien changé aujourd'hui
    oedipex posted the 07/26/2017 at 01:16 PM
    "il nous a quittés", non non, je sais ce que je dis. COD (nous) placé avant l'auxiliaire avoir... la base.
