Muramasa
Un grand Monsieur nous a quitté :(
Shoichi Masuo, 57 ans. L’artiste s’est éteint ce lundi 24 juillet, à cause d’une maladie.
il était connu pour les animations d'effet spéciaux comme Evangelion, Akira, Nadia etc....
http://www.animeland.fr/2017/07/26/lanimateur-shoichi-masuo-evangelion-gunbuster-est-mort/
moule84
posted
the 07/26/2017 at 11:53 AM
Arf RIP pour un grand monsieur .
jenicris
posted
the 07/26/2017 at 11:56 AM
R.I.P...
leblogdeshacka
posted
the 07/26/2017 at 11:56 AM
R.I.P.
monsieurx
posted
the 07/26/2017 at 12:01 PM
ok
oedipex
posted
the 07/26/2017 at 12:06 PM
"nous a quittés"
kalas28
posted
the 07/26/2017 at 12:10 PM
un grand monsieur....mouais loin de là quoi.
par contre un grand artiste oui surement.
lastboss
posted
the 07/26/2017 at 12:12 PM
accord en genre et en nombre avec le cod si celui-ci est placé devant l'auxiliaire avoir.
On avait appris ça en cm2 à l'époque avec madame Blanc
Tellement traumatisé que ça rentre tout seul
J'imagine qu'on voit ça à l'université de nos jours.
lastboss
posted
the 07/26/2017 at 12:13 PM
Ps: cod n'a rien à voir avec le jeu call of duty
shincloud
posted
the 07/26/2017 at 12:15 PM
kalas28
C'est surtout qu'il a travailler sur des animes qui mon fait rêver à l'époque
terminagore
posted
the 07/26/2017 at 12:21 PM
RIP l'artiste.
op4
posted
the 07/26/2017 at 12:30 PM
Rip
biggy
posted
the 07/26/2017 at 12:40 PM
Oedipex
"nous a quitté" c'est dommage de vouloir corriger pour mettre une autre faute
nakata
posted
the 07/26/2017 at 12:51 PM
J'aurais dit comme
biggy
mais
oedipex
me mets le doute. Ya pas une histoire de COD ou COI qui s'accorde malgré le fait le fait qu'on utilise l'auxiliaire "avoir" ?
shincloud
posted
the 07/26/2017 at 12:53 PM
Ah ouai vous êtes chaud la XD, une baston d'orthographe XD, les hommes ont bien changé aujourd'hui
oedipex
posted
the 07/26/2017 at 01:16 PM
"il nous a quittés", non non, je sais ce que je dis. COD (nous) placé avant l'auxiliaire avoir... la base.
