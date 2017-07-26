profile
Ys Origin
1
Like
Likers
name : Ys Origin
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Falcom
developer : N.C
genre : action-RPG
european release date : 02/21/2017
other versions :
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
leblogdeshacka
296
Likes
Likers
leblogdeshacka
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1175
visites since opening : 1106888
leblogdeshacka > blog
Visuels box YS Origins + date de sortie
Limited Run Games se prépare à sortie le jeu YS Origins et dévoile les visuels des box.


Jaquette réversible




Le tout sera disponible le 25 Août

https://limitedrungames.com/blogs/news/ys-origin-coming-soon
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 07/26/2017 at 09:29 AM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (1)
    seganintendo posted the 07/26/2017 at 09:39 AM
    Beauuuuu
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre