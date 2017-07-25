Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
profile
Rayman Legends
4
Likes
Likers
name : Rayman Legends
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Ubisoft
developer : Ubisoft
genre : plates-formes
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
link49
319
Likes
Likers
link49
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 14839
visites since opening : 15200209
link49 > blog
all
Rayman Legends : Comparatif WiiU/Nintendo Switch
Multi


Voici une Information autour d’un jeu à paraître sur Nintendo Switch :



Une petite vidéo comparative a été mise en ligne :



On peut voir, ou pas, les différences entre les deux versions. Pour rappel, le jeu sortira le 12 septembre prochain…

Source : https://www.gonintendo.com/stories/285945-rayman-legends-definitive-edition-more-footage-wii-u-comparis
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 07/25/2017 at 11:12 PM by link49
    comments (5)
    shincloud posted the 07/25/2017 at 11:13 PM
    Sérieusement?
    link49 posted the 07/25/2017 at 11:14 PM
    On ne pourra pas dire qu'Ubisoft n'a pas fait le moindre travail sur cette version...

    leonr4 posted the 07/25/2017 at 11:15 PM
    Les couleurs sont meilleures sur la version switch ?
    link49 posted the 07/25/2017 at 11:20 PM
    Et je ne serais même pas étonné qu'Ubisoft vende cette version plein pot...
    minbox posted the 07/25/2017 at 11:20 PM
    Best comparo ever
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre