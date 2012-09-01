____________________________
Lightning Returns : Final Fantasy XIII
21
Likes
Likers
name : Lightning Returns : Final Fantasy XIII
platform : Xbox 360
editor : Square Enix
developer : Square Enix
genre : action-RPG
other versions : PC - PlayStation 3
suzukube
Lightning de FFXIII de retour en Chine !


A l'occasion d'une pub pour un 4x4 de Nissan :ahah: ! Bon ne me tapez pas, j'adore FFXIII, et c'est un plaisir de la revoir même quelques secondes. Bon ok, c'est aussi un article pute à clics..
Otakugame.fr - https://otakugame.fr/publicite-chinoise-4x4-nissan-kicks-lightning-de-final-fantasy/
    tags : pub ffxiii final fantasy xiii lighning
    posted the 07/25/2017 at 03:24 AM by suzukube
