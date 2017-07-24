CN Play
[A Confirmer] GWG Août 2017 XBO


A confirmer...


Xbox One :

AC Chronicles
Firewatch

Xbox 360 :

Condemned
Forza Horizon 2
    posted the 07/24/2017 at 08:39 PM by tuni
    comments (8)
    revans posted the 07/24/2017 at 08:42 PM
    Firewatch et Condemned sa serait top
    heracles posted the 07/24/2017 at 08:43 PM
    Pourquoi pas la version One de FH2 ?
    ritalix posted the 07/24/2017 at 08:46 PM
    oh non j'ai acheter firewatch en promotion
    kamikaze1985 posted the 07/24/2017 at 09:01 PM
    J'ai vu une autre liste avec Batman Telltale et Mad Max sur One, Blue Dragon et Crackdown II sur 360.
    skuldleif posted the 07/24/2017 at 09:18 PM
    fh2 jaurais preferer sur One,et assassin creed jen ai rien a foutre bref que firewatch pour moi,ritalix alors cest un bon jeu?
    revans posted the 07/24/2017 at 09:19 PM
    kamikaze1985 ouai, une prédiction d'un mec
    ritalix posted the 07/24/2017 at 09:22 PM
    skuldleif foutrement bon malgré quelques lacunes techniques (bug, ralentissement de la moooooooooooooort) et pb de finitions.
    skuldleif posted the 07/24/2017 at 09:28 PM
    bon rand al thor 19 a fait une video sur yt aparement ce serait un fake
