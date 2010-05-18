Ma chaîne Multi Gaming : =>https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCReYX-XaF4cCV2u4ap2v7sA/?sub_confirmation=1
profile
Split/Second : Velocity
1
Like
Likers
name : Split/Second : Velocity
platform : Xbox 360
editor : Disney Interactive Studios
developer : Black Rock Studio
genre : course
multiplayer : 1 à 2 (local) - jusqu'à 8 en ligne
european release date : 05/21/2010
us release date : 05/18/2010
other versions : PC - PlayStation 3
official website : http://www.splitsecondvelocity.fr/
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
koopaskill
9
Likes
Likers
koopaskill
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 248
visites since opening : 97185
koopaskill > blog
On explose tout !!! Split Second Velocity
Salut tout le monde,

Aujourd'hui je vous propose une (re)découverte sur le jeu Split Second Velocity sur Xbox 360, un jeu bien fun rapide où l'on explose tout sur son passage

Partager les potos

https://youtu.be/Dx2naIUoaSg
    tags :
    4
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 07/24/2017 at 03:54 PM by koopaskill
    comments (5)
    chobilsmaniac posted the 07/24/2017 at 04:17 PM
    un de mes jeux de course favori avec Blur aussi !!!
    grievous32 posted the 07/24/2017 at 04:36 PM
    J'attends sa rétrocompatibilité et ça me déçoit que la suite ait été annulé putain aujourd'hui avec le Frostbite ça enverrait tellement du lourd.
    chobilsmaniac posted the 07/24/2017 at 04:41 PM
    va dire ça a Disney qui avait fermé le studio
    idd posted the 07/24/2017 at 04:42 PM
    je l'avais commencé sur PS3 avant que le lecteur lâche, c'était bien fichu pour l'époque n'empêche
    milo42 posted the 07/24/2017 at 04:42 PM
    J'ai adoré ce jeu perso
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre