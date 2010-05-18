home page
Ma chaîne Multi Gaming : =>https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCReYX-XaF4cCV2u4ap2v7sA/?sub_confirmation=1
profile
1
Like
Likers
Who likes this ?
kurosama
name :
Split/Second : Velocity
platform :
Xbox 360
editor :
Disney Interactive Studios
developer :
Black Rock Studio
genre :
course
multiplayer :
1 à 2 (local) - jusqu'à 8 en ligne
european release date :
05/21/2010
us release date :
05/18/2010
other versions :
PC
-
PlayStation 3
official website :
http://www.splitsecondvelocity.fr/
koopaskill
9
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
seeyouspoon
,
binou87
,
link49
,
shiroyashagin
,
nekonoctis
,
minx
,
kurosama
,
qbigaara49
,
sephiroth07
koopaskill
articles :
248
visites since opening :
97185
koopaskill
> blog
On explose tout !!! Split Second Velocity
Salut tout le monde,
Aujourd'hui je vous propose une (re)découverte sur le jeu Split Second Velocity sur Xbox 360, un jeu bien fun rapide où l'on explose tout sur son passage
Partager les potos
https://youtu.be/Dx2naIUoaSg
4
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 07/24/2017 at 03:54 PM by
koopaskill
comments (
5
)
chobilsmaniac
posted
the 07/24/2017 at 04:17 PM
un de mes jeux de course favori avec Blur aussi !!!
grievous32
posted
the 07/24/2017 at 04:36 PM
J'attends sa rétrocompatibilité et ça me déçoit que la suite ait été annulé putain aujourd'hui avec le Frostbite ça enverrait tellement du lourd.
chobilsmaniac
posted
the 07/24/2017 at 04:41 PM
va dire ça a Disney qui avait fermé le studio
idd
posted
the 07/24/2017 at 04:42 PM
je l'avais commencé sur PS3 avant que le lecteur lâche, c'était bien fichu pour l'époque n'empêche
milo42
posted
the 07/24/2017 at 04:42 PM
J'ai adoré ce jeu perso
