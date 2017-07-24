Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Rayman Legends
2
Likes
Likers
name : Rayman Legends
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Ubisoft
developer : Ubisoft
genre : plates-formes
articles : 14827
visites since opening : 15178509
Rayman Legends : La version Nintendo Switch se dévoile
Nintendo Switch


Voici une Information autour d’un jeu à paraître sur Nintendo Switch :



Sans prévenir personne, une Démo est disponible sur l’eShop. Elle nécessite 707 Mo d’espace libre sur votre console. On peut ainsi voir le rend du titre :



Cette version sortira le 12 septembre prochain…

Sources : https://www.gonintendo.com/stories/285917-rayman-legends-definitive-edition-footage et http://nintendoeverything.com/rayman-legends-definitive-edition-demo-sees-surprise-release-on-the-european-switch-eshop/
    3
    posted the 07/24/2017 at 06:28 AM by link49
    comments (10)
    cajp45 posted the 07/24/2017 at 06:31 AM
    ça fait un peu recyclage mais c'est toujours bon à prendre. Vivement qu'ubisoft s'investisse plus sur switch.
    link49 posted the 07/24/2017 at 06:32 AM
    Il semblerait que la Démo soit exclusive à l'eShop européen. Pour une fois...
    jf17 posted the 07/24/2017 at 06:34 AM
    ils ont juste repris la demo de la wiiu
    epicurien posted the 07/24/2017 at 06:38 AM
    Après toutes ces années ils auraient pu faire une compile a la Kingdom Hearts avec le Origins, le Legends et le Adventures, là OSEF.
    octobar posted the 07/24/2017 at 06:41 AM
    epicurien Ben il me semble qu'Origins est en quelque sorte inclus dans Legends, on pouvait en refaire les niveaux...
    racsnk posted the 07/24/2017 at 06:47 AM
    Ils peuvent pas faire Rayman 4?
    saram posted the 07/24/2017 at 07:03 AM
    Sinon, ceux qui ont une PS4 ... il est à 8€ sur le PSN la version switch sera environ à 50€
    fan2jeux posted the 07/24/2017 at 07:11 AM
    La meilleure version a ce jour reste la version vita.

    A voir lorsque cette version switch sortira
    birmou posted the 07/24/2017 at 07:17 AM
    fan2jeux La version WiiU jouable a 5.
    edea79 posted the 07/24/2017 at 07:38 AM
    fan2jeux la version wiiU est bien plus confortable que la version vita, en plus les temps de chargement c'est bc plus court sur la version U.mais j'avoue elle est très jolie la version vita
