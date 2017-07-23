profile
Kingdom Hearts III
70
Likes
Likers
name : Kingdom Hearts III
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Square Enix
developer : Square Enix
genre : RPG
other versions : Xbox One
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
guiguif
153
Likes
Likers
guiguif
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 3928
visites since opening : 4462514
guiguif > blog
all
Kingdom Hearts 3 VS Toy's Story
Ptite video de Digital Foundry montrant la difference entre le film de 1996 et le rendu dans Kingdom Hearts 3.

    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 07/23/2017 at 10:36 PM by guiguif
    comments (1)
    sora78 posted the 07/23/2017 at 10:47 PM
    Incroyable la légère perte de focus des yeux qui rend le personnage encore plus vivant et naturel
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre