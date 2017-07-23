home page
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
sign in
|
register
Les légendes ne meurent jamais
profile
25
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
link49
,
koopa
,
sonilka
,
genzzo
,
floflo
,
fiveagainstone
,
kaminari
,
loudiyi
,
nekonoctis
,
hado78
,
leblogdeshacka
,
rbz
,
diablass59
,
torotoro59
,
davydems
,
shiningstar
,
amassous
,
corrin
,
escobar
,
rayzorx09
,
kisukesan
,
roivas
,
olimar59
,
killia
,
libanais
name :
Splatoon 2
platform :
Nintendo Switch
editor :
Nintendo
developer :
Nintendo
genre :
action
multiplayer :
Jusqu'à 8 en ligne
european release date :
07/21/2017
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
124
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
thor
,
zboobi
,
darksephiroth
,
musicforlife
,
rosewood
,
jf17
,
hipou
,
minx
,
zabuza
,
giusnake
,
mariosan
,
cafedark49
,
svr
,
hipo
,
fullbuster
,
yoshi4ever
,
kokoro28
,
terminator
,
toad4ever
,
dx93
,
docteurdeggman
,
cuthbert
,
calishnikov
,
goldmen33
,
dedoc
,
x1x2
,
minbox
,
strifedcloud
,
kenren
,
legends
,
shiver
,
binou87
,
trungz
,
koopa
,
gunit15
,
teel
,
monsieurpatcher
,
akd
,
drakeramore
,
milo42
,
diablass59
,
dopp3lg4ng3r
,
jeanouillz
,
chronokami
,
zenimar
,
supatony
,
ootaniisensei
,
kenpokan
,
arrrghl
,
knity
,
furtifdor
,
darkvador107
,
eduardos
,
ninjah
,
spawnini
,
smashfan
,
badaboumisback
,
hyoga57
,
lecauchemaredegamekyo
,
astralbouille
,
snakeorliquid
,
linkiorra
,
darkvador
,
mickurt
,
e3payne
,
momotaros
,
asus
,
lanni
,
judello
,
eldin
,
myers
,
kisukesan
,
evilboss
,
darkyx
,
spaaz
,
chester
,
solidfisher
,
hebuspsa
,
4096x2160
,
tvirus
,
link49
,
nonack
,
linkudo
,
kenshuiin
,
arngrim
,
pyrogas
,
styxgaming
,
leblogdeshacka
,
onirinku
,
infel2no
,
eldren
,
patourde
,
dantevoices
,
playbleach
,
pizza3teraflopdefromage
,
lacasadenico
,
mrchocolatine
,
dragonquestparadise
,
jojoplay4
,
nindo64
,
link80
,
odv78
,
lordguyver
,
natelink
,
hado78
,
fortep
,
michaeljackson
,
donkeykong06
,
bliss02
,
ellie
,
kira93
,
shindo
,
lz
,
drake99
,
shiroyashagin
,
iiii
,
gaymer40
,
neckbreaker71
,
kurosama
,
kevisiano
,
jwolf
,
hashtag
,
marchand2sable
,
corrin
amassous
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
235
visites since opening :
1136019
amassous
> blog
Splatoon 2 salmon run qui est chaud?
Qui est chaud pour des parties???
Vu que ya pas de mode solo possible mdrrrr
Je previens d'avance jsais pas jouer
Fuck le demat
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 07/23/2017 at 07:45 PM by
amassous
comments (
2
)
smashfan
posted
the 07/23/2017 at 07:46 PM
je kiff ce mode ! j'espere qu'il y aura plus de choix d'armes et de maps dans les prochaines maj.
c'est quoi ton code ami
Amassous
roivas
posted
the 07/23/2017 at 07:50 PM
pas encore testé ce mode (je sais même pas où on le lance XD)
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
help us to translate
|
blog
|
terms of service
|
faq
|
contact us
languages :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2016 Gamekyo
c'est quoi ton code ami Amassous