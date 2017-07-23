Les légendes ne meurent jamais
Splatoon 2
25
name : Splatoon 2
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Nintendo
genre : action
multiplayer : Jusqu'à 8 en ligne
european release date : 07/21/2017
amassous
amassous
amassous > blog
Splatoon 2 salmon run qui est chaud?
Qui est chaud pour des parties???
Vu que ya pas de mode solo possible mdrrrr
Je previens d'avance jsais pas jouer

Fuck le demat
    posted the 07/23/2017 at 07:45 PM by amassous
    comments (2)
    smashfan posted the 07/23/2017 at 07:46 PM
    je kiff ce mode ! j'espere qu'il y aura plus de choix d'armes et de maps dans les prochaines maj.
    c'est quoi ton code ami Amassous
    roivas posted the 07/23/2017 at 07:50 PM
    pas encore testé ce mode (je sais même pas où on le lance XD)
