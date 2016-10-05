profile
Uncharted 4 : A Thief's End
name : Uncharted 4 : A Thief's End
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Naughty Dog
genre : action-aventure
multiplayer : oui
european release date : 05/10/2016
leblogdeshacka
leblogdeshacka
Restock du vinyle Uncharted 4
Dernier restock pour le vinyles Uncharted 4 en version simple, le collector étant sold out depuis plusieurs semaines.

Envoi le 28 Juillet
Le contenu est le suivant:

A
1. A Thief’s End
2. A Normal Life
3. Lure of Adventure
4. Cut to the Chase
5. Reunited
6. Once a Thief…
7. The Grave of Henry Avery

B
1. Those Who Prove Worthy
2. The Twelve Towers
3. Hidden in Plain Sight
4. At Sea
5. Marooned

C
1. Meet Me in Paradise
2. The Thieves of Libertalia
3. Sic Parvis Magna
4. The Brothers Drake
5. Race to Libertalia
6. For Better or Worse
7. New Devon

D
1. No Escape
2. Avery’s Descent
3. Brother’s Keeper
4. One Last Time
5. Epilogue


J’espère vous faire un concours bientôt, donc n'hésitez pas à passer par les liens

Uncharted 4 Vinyl Soundtrack 2xLP 62.65€
Oddworld: Stranger'S Wrath/2xlp Orange et Jaune/45t Inclus 34.73€
Hero of Time/the Legend of Zelda Ocarina 53.99€
Le Cinquième Element/Double Vinyle 180 Gr 52.91€
Ghost in the Shell/Inclus 45 Tours 44.28€
Gundam Versus PS4 59.99€
Aliens, Livre Deux - Édition Hardcore 39.95€
https://www.amazon.fr/gp/product/B01MTN53GF?ie=UTF8&tag=p0b4c-21&camp=1642&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B01MTN53GF
    posted the 07/23/2017 at 02:55 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (0)
