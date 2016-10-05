Dernier restock pour le vinyles Uncharted 4 en version simple, le collector étant sold out depuis plusieurs semaines.
Envoi le 28 Juillet
Le contenu est le suivant:
A
1. A Thief’s End
2. A Normal Life
3. Lure of Adventure
4. Cut to the Chase
5. Reunited
6. Once a Thief…
7. The Grave of Henry Avery
B
1. Those Who Prove Worthy
2. The Twelve Towers
3. Hidden in Plain Sight
4. At Sea
5. Marooned
C
1. Meet Me in Paradise
2. The Thieves of Libertalia
3. Sic Parvis Magna
4. The Brothers Drake
5. Race to Libertalia
6. For Better or Worse
7. New Devon
D
1. No Escape
2. Avery’s Descent
3. Brother’s Keeper
4. One Last Time
5. Epilogue
J’espère vous faire un concours bientôt, donc n'hésitez pas à passer par les liens
Uncharted 4 Vinyl Soundtrack 2xLP
62.65€
Oddworld: Stranger'S Wrath/2xlp Orange et Jaune/45t Inclus
34.73€
Hero of Time/the Legend of Zelda Ocarina
53.99€
Le Cinquième Element/Double Vinyle 180 Gr
52.91€
Ghost in the Shell/Inclus 45 Tours
44.28€
Gundam Versus PS4
59.99€
Aliens, Livre Deux - Édition Hardcore
39.95€
tags :
posted the 07/23/2017 at 02:55 PM by leblogdeshacka