profile
Little Witch Academia
2
Likes
Likers
name : Little Witch Academia
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : N.C
genre : action
other versions : PC
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
lion93
8
Likes
Likers
lion93
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 49
visites since opening : 41912
lion93 > blog
Little Witch Academia : Gameplay et nouveau trailer
Voila deux nouvelles vidéos sur le gameplay du jeu ainsi qu'un nouveau trailer. Le jeu est prévu en 2018.









    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 07/23/2017 at 01:45 PM by lion93
    comments (5)
    lion93 posted the 07/23/2017 at 01:45 PM
    x) ça marche pour youtube mais pas daily
    killia posted the 07/23/2017 at 01:51 PM
    Franchement le rendu en cell shading a un réel charme. Je ne sais pas ce qu'on lui reproche de ce côté là.
    shindo posted the 07/23/2017 at 01:52 PM
    Le gameplay a l'air vilain
    shiranui posted the 07/23/2017 at 02:11 PM
    Shiny Arc !!!!
    koji posted the 07/23/2017 at 02:26 PM
    sa ma l'air tres bien En quoi le gameplay a l'air vilain ?
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre