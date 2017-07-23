home page
name :
Little Witch Academia
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Bandai Namco Games
developer :
N.C
genre :
action
other versions :
PC
Little Witch Academia : Gameplay et nouveau trailer
Voila deux nouvelles vidéos sur le gameplay du jeu ainsi qu'un nouveau trailer. Le jeu est prévu en 2018.
posted the 07/23/2017 at 01:45 PM by
lion93
comments (
5
)
lion93
posted
the 07/23/2017 at 01:45 PM
x) ça marche pour youtube mais pas daily
killia
posted
the 07/23/2017 at 01:51 PM
Franchement le rendu en cell shading a un réel charme. Je ne sais pas ce qu'on lui reproche de ce côté là.
shindo
posted
the 07/23/2017 at 01:52 PM
Le gameplay a l'air vilain
shiranui
posted
the 07/23/2017 at 02:11 PM
Shiny Arc !!!!
koji
posted
the 07/23/2017 at 02:26 PM
sa ma l'air tres bien En quoi le gameplay a l'air vilain ?
