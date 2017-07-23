profile
all
ori and the blind forest boite en france ?
Bonjour, il y a une version boite pour la version ori and the blind forest definitive edition aux USA.

Y a t-il une version boite pour la France ?

merci
    posted the 07/23/2017 at 11:06 AM by fab49
    comments (4)
    changedechemise posted the 07/23/2017 at 11:07 AM
    Non
    gamekyo posted the 07/23/2017 at 11:12 AM
    non sur xbox one mais oui sur PC
    shokohlah posted the 07/23/2017 at 11:23 AM
    Oui sur One pour les usa/canada, mais tu peux l'importer via ces vendeurs ou sur videogame+, c'est là ou je l'ai eu pour 30 euros fdpin, avec 1 mois de livraison. Ils sont très sérieux, aucun problème avec eux


    https://www.amazon.fr/gp/offer-listing/B01EJNUMQ0/ref=sr_1_3_olp?ie=UTF8&qid=1500808890&sr=8-3&keywords=ori
    leblogdeshacka posted the 07/23/2017 at 11:47 AM
    Normalement non, en tout cas j'espère pas car j'attends ma boite US la semaine prochaine
