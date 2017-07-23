home page
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
sign in
|
register
profile
18
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
tvirus
,
bibi300
,
bobby008
,
shampix
,
eldren
,
grozourson
,
mrchocolatine
,
chdav
,
minx
,
giusnake
,
amassous
,
link49
,
binou87
,
fortep
,
kurosama
,
neckbreaker71
,
rominou50
,
jordimin
fab49
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
220
visites since opening :
222012
fab49
> blog
all
nouvelle catégorie
nouvelle catégorie
ori and the blind forest boite en france ?
Bonjour, il y a une version boite pour la version ori and the blind forest definitive edition aux USA.
Y a t-il une version boite pour la France ?
merci
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 07/23/2017 at 11:06 AM by
fab49
comments (
4
)
changedechemise
posted
the 07/23/2017 at 11:07 AM
Non
gamekyo
posted
the 07/23/2017 at 11:12 AM
non sur xbox one mais oui sur PC
shokohlah
posted
the 07/23/2017 at 11:23 AM
Oui sur One pour les usa/canada, mais tu peux l'importer via ces vendeurs ou sur videogame+, c'est là ou je l'ai eu pour 30 euros fdpin, avec 1 mois de livraison. Ils sont très sérieux, aucun problème avec eux
https://www.amazon.fr/gp/offer-listing/B01EJNUMQ0/ref=sr_1_3_olp?ie=UTF8&qid=1500808890&sr=8-3&keywords=ori
leblogdeshacka
posted
the 07/23/2017 at 11:47 AM
Normalement non, en tout cas j'espère pas car j'attends ma boite US la semaine prochaine
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
help us to translate
|
blog
|
terms of service
|
faq
|
contact us
languages :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2016 Gamekyo
https://www.amazon.fr/gp/offer-listing/B01EJNUMQ0/ref=sr_1_3_olp?ie=UTF8&qid=1500808890&sr=8-3&keywords=ori