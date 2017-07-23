profile
Metal Gear Rising : Revengeance
name : Metal Gear Rising : Revengeance
platform : PC
editor : Konami
developer : Platinum Games
genre : action
other versions : Xbox 360 - PlayStation 3
profile
akiru
akiru
akiru > blog
[Stylish video] 5 - MGR Revengeance
Une petite séquence d'infiltration musclée de mon Raiden. Il n'épargne personne.

    posted the 07/23/2017 at 10:34 AM by akiru
    comments (1)
    marchand2sable posted the 07/23/2017 at 10:54 AM
    GG et ce jeu
