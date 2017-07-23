home page
profile
name :
Metal Gear Rising : Revengeance
platform :
PC
editor :
Konami
developer :
Platinum Games
genre :
action
other versions :
Xbox 360
-
PlayStation 3
profile
akiru
[Stylish video] 5 - MGR Revengeance
Une petite séquence d'infiltration musclée de mon Raiden. Il n'épargne personne.
posted the 07/23/2017 at 10:34 AM by
akiru
marchand2sable
the 07/23/2017 at 10:54 AM
GG et ce jeu
