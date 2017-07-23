« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Bientôt des nouvelles de "The Sexy Brutale" sur Switch ?

Jeu indé
Genre: Aventure Puzzle
Développeur : Tequila Works / Cavalier Game Studios

Le jeu est déjà disponible sur PC/PS4/XOne
(Notes : Hardcore Gamer 9/10 - Edge 8/10 - Gamespot 8/10 - Destructoid 8/10 - Gameblog 8/10)

Le jeu avait été déjà évoqué mais nous avions plus de nouvelle, ça a l'air de s'accélérer car il a maintenant un PEGI


http://www.pegi.info/en/index/global_id/505/?searchString=The+Sexy+Brutale&agecategories=&genre=&organisations=&platforms=&countries=&submit=Search#searchresults
    posted the 07/23/2017 at 09:18 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (4)
    popomolos posted the 07/23/2017 at 09:26 AM
    Ce jeu est une perle c'est un luigi's mansion sans l'aspirateur (mais il y a toujours les fantômes ) et avec une histoire de paradoxe temporelle. Le scénario est génial et même émouvant la fin est surprenante. L'ost est superbe tout comme le sound design qui nous accompagne dans chaque coin du manoir alors que l'on cherche désespérément une solution pour éviter le meurtre de chacun des invités. Un bijou quoiqu'il en soit si on aime les jeux à énigme et les univers singulier.
    roivas posted the 07/23/2017 at 09:38 AM
    popomolos bon ben j'allais demandé c'est quoi comme style de jeu, merci lol. Ta description donne envie.
    popomolos posted the 07/23/2017 at 09:48 AM
    roivas il était en promo à 10€ sur le psn la semaine dernière. De base il est à 20€ neuf avec l'ost en cd en plus. C'est un jeu indé absolument génial je ne peux que te le conseiller. C'est dommage qu'il soit passé inaperçu mais il aura sûrement une seconde vie sur switch !
    plolely posted the 07/23/2017 at 10:00 AM
    Excellente nouvelle. Je ne savais pas que le titre avait des chances de sortir sur Switch à la base et j'avais même été déçu vu que le concept se prêtait à merveille pour la partie nomade. Du coup je suis très content !
