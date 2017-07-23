http://www.pegi.info/en/index/global_id/505/?searchString=The+Sexy+Brutale&agecategories=&genre=&organisations=&platforms=&countries=&submit=Search#searchresults
Jeu indé
Genre: Aventure Puzzle
Développeur : Tequila Works / Cavalier Game Studios
Le jeu est déjà disponible sur PC/PS4/XOne
(Notes : Hardcore Gamer 9/10 - Edge 8/10 - Gamespot 8/10 - Destructoid 8/10 - Gameblog 8/10)
Le jeu avait été déjà évoqué mais nous avions plus de nouvelle, ça a l'air de s'accélérer car il a maintenant un PEGI
