profile
terminator
44
Likes
Likers
terminator
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 321
visites since opening : 553907
terminator > blog
Justice league : Nouveau trailer comic con !
C'est ici que ça se passe !

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g_6yBZKj-eo
    tags : justice league
    4
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 07/22/2017 at 08:12 PM by terminator
    comments (6)
    neo810 posted the 07/22/2017 at 08:17 PM
    jf17 posted the 07/22/2017 at 08:18 PM
    Vivement
    En espérant que la rumeur ben affleck soit fausse.
    dokou posted the 07/22/2017 at 08:18 PM
    Putain
    terminator posted the 07/22/2017 at 08:18 PM
    Je ne spoilerai rien mais à la fin... THE HOPE IS BACK
    jf17 posted the 07/22/2017 at 08:19 PM
    terminator tu spoil pas du tout
    neo810 posted the 07/22/2017 at 08:19 PM
    jf17 Bah il continue Batman c'est officiel il a un film solo en route "The Batman" le real sera celui des deux derniers "la planète des singes" Matt Reeves
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre