terminator
Justice league : Nouveau trailer comic con !
C'est ici que ça se passe !
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g_6yBZKj-eo
tags :
justice league
4
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 07/22/2017 at 08:12 PM by terminator
terminator
comments (
6
)
neo810
posted
the 07/22/2017 at 08:17 PM
jf17
posted
the 07/22/2017 at 08:18 PM
Vivement
En espérant que la rumeur ben affleck soit fausse.
dokou
posted
the 07/22/2017 at 08:18 PM
Putain
terminator
posted
the 07/22/2017 at 08:18 PM
Je ne spoilerai rien mais à la fin... THE HOPE IS BACK
jf17
posted
the 07/22/2017 at 08:19 PM
terminator
tu spoil pas du tout
neo810
posted
the 07/22/2017 at 08:19 PM
jf17
Bah il continue Batman c'est officiel il a un film solo en route "The Batman" le real sera celui des deux derniers "la planète des singes" Matt Reeves
