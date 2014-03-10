profile
La Terre du Milieu : L'Ombre du Mordor
name : La Terre du Milieu : L'Ombre du Mordor
platform : Xbox One
editor : Warner Bros Interactive
developer : Monolith Productions
genre : action-aventure
multiplayer : non
european release date : 10/03/2014
other versions : PC - Xbox 360 - PlayStation 3 - PlayStation 4
neptonic
neptonic
Trailer comic con pour Shadow Of War
    posted the 07/22/2017 at 01:40 PM by neptonic
    comments (3)
    odv78 posted the 07/22/2017 at 01:46 PM
    Pas mal
    Bandai est à la comic con aussi ? Peut être peut ont s'attendre à un trailer de DBFZ avec krilin et piccolo si ils y sont
    neptonic posted the 07/22/2017 at 01:51 PM
    odv78 j'espère aussi
    odv78 posted the 07/22/2017 at 01:52 PM
    neptonic
