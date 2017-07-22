home page
guiguif
profile
Jeu Fini
Dossiers
Arika "Fighting Layer Ex" : 50 minutes de gameplay
50 minutes de gameplay pour le jeu de combat d'Arika ou l'on retrouvera des perso de Street Fighter Ex.
Sortie prevue sur PS4 quelque part en 2018 avec une beta a la fin de l'année
posted the 07/22/2017 at 12:58 PM by guiguif
guiguif
comments (
5
)
genjitakiya
posted
the 07/22/2017 at 01:18 PM
Juste pour rigoler j’aimerais tellement que ce jeu fasse bien plus de vente que street figter V mais bon c'est peu probable...
artornass
posted
the 07/22/2017 at 01:23 PM
Le theme de Garuda
En tout cas ça a l'air nerveux et les mécaniques ont l'air intéressantes
justx
posted
the 07/22/2017 at 01:29 PM
genjitakiya
Dans les 2 cas c'est du bonus pour capcom... ils vont pas s'en pleindre si ca se vend
arquion
posted
the 07/22/2017 at 01:32 PM
justx
du bonus pour Capcom ??
alors qu'ils n'ont rien à voir et qu'aucun signe de capcom apparaît...
bonanzaa
posted
the 07/22/2017 at 02:14 PM
Je suis hypé a mort
Trop content de retrouver les perso des " ex"
