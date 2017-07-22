profile
articles : 3926
visites since opening : 4459737
guiguif > blog
all
Arika "Fighting Layer Ex" : 50 minutes de gameplay
50 minutes de gameplay pour le jeu de combat d'Arika ou l'on retrouvera des perso de Street Fighter Ex.

Sortie prevue sur PS4 quelque part en 2018 avec une beta a la fin de l'année

    posted the 07/22/2017 at 12:58 PM by guiguif
    comments (5)
    genjitakiya posted the 07/22/2017 at 01:18 PM
    Juste pour rigoler j’aimerais tellement que ce jeu fasse bien plus de vente que street figter V mais bon c'est peu probable...
    artornass posted the 07/22/2017 at 01:23 PM
    Le theme de Garuda
    En tout cas ça a l'air nerveux et les mécaniques ont l'air intéressantes
    justx posted the 07/22/2017 at 01:29 PM
    genjitakiya
    Dans les 2 cas c'est du bonus pour capcom... ils vont pas s'en pleindre si ca se vend
    arquion posted the 07/22/2017 at 01:32 PM
    justx du bonus pour Capcom ??
    alors qu'ils n'ont rien à voir et qu'aucun signe de capcom apparaît...
    bonanzaa posted the 07/22/2017 at 02:14 PM
    Je suis hypé a mort Trop content de retrouver les perso des " ex"
