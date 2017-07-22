profile
Tekken 7: Nouveaux panels in-game dévoilé
Nouveaux panels in-game customisation dans l'écran de sélection furent dévoilé pour Tekken 7 pendant la Comic Con, ces derniers débarquerons en Septembre:

    posted the 07/22/2017 at 06:11 AM by foxstep
    spawnini posted the 07/22/2017 at 06:50 AM
    J'aime bien le Scotch 79
