Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
beppop
beppop
beppop > blog
Star Citizen un trailer époustouflant !




Vivement Squadron 42




    tags : pc master race
    posted the 07/22/2017 at 12:02 AM by beppop
    comments (4)
    raeglin posted the 07/22/2017 at 12:05 AM
    Putain
    beppop posted the 07/22/2017 at 12:11 AM
    C'est juste fou

    Ce que donne le PC sans être bridé par les consoles comme Crysis 1 en 2007
    neptonic posted the 07/22/2017 at 12:20 AM
    Il n'y a plus qu'à espérer un portage sur Xbox 4 et PS5
    lez93 posted the 07/22/2017 at 12:21 AM
    LOL.
    Le jeu qui sortira en 2035
    Et apparemment c'est même pas un trailer officiel mais une compilation de séquences déjà dévoilé par les devs..

    Ah et le 15 fps fait tâche aussi..
