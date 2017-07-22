home page
beppop
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
> blog
Star Citizen un trailer époustouflant !
Vivement Squadron 42
posted the 07/22/2017 at 12:02 AM by
beppop
comments (
4
)
raeglin
posted
the 07/22/2017 at 12:05 AM
Putain
beppop
posted
the 07/22/2017 at 12:11 AM
C'est juste fou
Ce que donne le PC sans être bridé par les consoles comme Crysis 1 en 2007
neptonic
posted
the 07/22/2017 at 12:20 AM
Il n'y a plus qu'à espérer un portage sur Xbox 4 et PS5
lez93
posted
the 07/22/2017 at 12:21 AM
LOL.
Le jeu qui sortira en 2035
Et apparemment c'est même pas un trailer officiel mais une compilation de séquences déjà dévoilé par les devs..
Ah et le 15 fps fait tâche aussi..
