Dark Souls aura droit à son OST sur vinyles et perso, j'ai trop envie de me les prendre.
Prepare to die
La pochette est magnifique
elles le sont toutes
La tracklist:
Side A
1. Prologue (3:41)
2. Firelink Shrine (2:17)
3. Taurus Demon (2:12)
4. Bell Gargoyle (2:20)
5. Pinwheel (1:52)
6. Gaping Dragon (2:23)
7. Chaos Witch Quelaag (2:12)
8. Daughters of Chaos (2:16)
Side B
9. Iron Golem (2:16)
10. Ornstein & Smough (2:16)
11. Gwynevere, Princess of Sunlight (2:17)
12. Great Grey Wolf Sif (2:29)
13. Ceaseless Discharge (2:13)
14. Centipede Demon (2:21)
15. Four Kings (2:04)
16. Seath the Scaleless (2:20)
Side C
17. Gravelord Nito (2:36)
18. Bed of Chaos (2:29)
19. The Ancient Dragon (2:45)
20. Crossbreed Priscilla (2:20)
21. Dark Sun Gwyndolin (2:13)
22. Gwyn, Lord of Cinder (2:40)
Side D
23. Nameless Song (6:36)
24. Sanctuary Guardian (2:31)
25. Knight Artorias (3:14)
26. Battle of Stoicism (2:13)
27. Manus, Father of the Abyss (3:20)
28. Kalameet (3:20)
Dark Souls II
La tracklist :
Side A
1. Departure (1:22)
2. Fire Keepers (2:11)
3. Majula (3:16)
4. The Last Giant (2:04)
5. The Pursuer (2:09)
6. Old Dragonslayer (1:43)
Side B
7. Dragonrider (2:00)
8. Sparring (0:11)
9. Flexile Sentry (1:39)
10. Ruin Sentinel (2:24)
11. Belfry Gargoyle (2:0
12. The Lost Sinner (2:11)
13. Executioner's Chariot (1:16)
14. Duel (0:11)
15. Skeleton Lord (1:30)
Side C
16. Covetous Demon (0:43)
17. Mytha, the Baneful Queen (2:2
18. Old Iron King (1:54)
19. Scorpioness Najka (1:44)
20. Royal Rat Authority (2:14)
21. The Duke's Dear Freja (1:56)
22. Royal Rat Vanguard (0:59)
23. The Rotten (2:03)
24. Queen of Drangleic (2:12)
25. Looking Glass Knight (2:33)
26. Darklurker (2:00)
27. Milfanito (2:31)
28. Demon of Song (1:31)
Side D
29. Velstadt, the Royal Aegis (2:15)
30. King Vendrick (3:03)
31. Throne Defender,Throne Watcher (2:30)
32. Guardian Dragon (1:53)
33. Ancient Dragon (2:2
34. Nashandra (3:0
35. Longing (6:36)
Dark Souls III
La tracklist :
Side A
01 Premonition 2:01
02 DARK SOULS III 2:47
03 Prologue 3:11
04 Firelink Shrine 3:08
05 Iudex Gundyr 2:19
06 Vordt of the Boreal Valley 3:12
Side B
07 Curse-rotted Greatwood 1:58
08 Crystal Sages 2:16
09 Deacons of the Deep 2:24
10 High Lord Wolnir 3:03
11 Pontiff Sulyvahn 2:40
12 Dancer of the Boreal Valley 3:02
Side C
13 Dragonslayer Armour 3:27
14 Old Demon King 2:03
15 Oceiros, the Consumed King 3:03
16 Ancient Wyvern 2:04
17 Nameless King 2:21
18 Abyss Watchers 2:27
19 Yhorm the Giant 3:32
20 Aldritch, Devourer of Gods 3:04
Side D
21 Lorian, Elder Prince | Lothric, Younger Prince 2:30
22 Soul of Cinder 5:52
23 Secret Betrayal 2:49
24 Epilogue 6:47
25 E3 2015 Debut Trailer 2:19
Chaque vinyles sera au prix de 34.99$ en exclu sur thinkgeek.com
Je ne sais pas si il débite à la commande ou à l'envoi
tags :
posted the 07/21/2017 at 11:47 PM by leblogdeshacka
Comme par hasard en fin de mois quand je suis à sec !
....................../´¯/)
....................,/¯../
.................../..../
............./´¯/'...'/´¯¯`·¸
........../'/.../..../......./¨¯
........('(...´...´.... ¯~/'...')
..........................'...../
..........''............. _.·´
..........................(
................................