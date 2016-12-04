profile
Dark Souls III
name : Dark Souls III
platform : Xbox One
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : From Software
genre : action-RPG
multiplayer : oui (online)
european release date : 04/12/2016
other versions : PC - PlayStation 4
profile
leblogdeshacka
leblogdeshacka
leblogdeshacka > blog
Des vinyles pour Dark Souls I, II et III
Dark Souls aura droit à son OST sur vinyles et perso, j'ai trop envie de me les prendre.

Prepare to die

La pochette est magnifique elles le sont toutes


La tracklist:

Side A
1. Prologue (3:41)
2. Firelink Shrine (2:17)
3. Taurus Demon (2:12)
4. Bell Gargoyle (2:20)
5. Pinwheel (1:52)
6. Gaping Dragon (2:23)
7. Chaos Witch Quelaag (2:12)
8. Daughters of Chaos (2:16)

Side B
9. Iron Golem (2:16)
10. Ornstein & Smough (2:16)
11. Gwynevere, Princess of Sunlight (2:17)
12. Great Grey Wolf Sif (2:29)
13. Ceaseless Discharge (2:13)
14. Centipede Demon (2:21)
15. Four Kings (2:04)
16. Seath the Scaleless (2:20)

Side C
17. Gravelord Nito (2:36)
18. Bed of Chaos (2:29)
19. The Ancient Dragon (2:45)
20. Crossbreed Priscilla (2:20)
21. Dark Sun Gwyndolin (2:13)
22. Gwyn, Lord of Cinder (2:40)

Side D
23. Nameless Song (6:36)
24. Sanctuary Guardian (2:31)
25. Knight Artorias (3:14)
26. Battle of Stoicism (2:13)
27. Manus, Father of the Abyss (3:20)
28. Kalameet (3:20)


Dark Souls II





La tracklist :

Side A
1. Departure (1:22)
2. Fire Keepers (2:11)
3. Majula (3:16)
4. The Last Giant (2:04)
5. The Pursuer (2:09)
6. Old Dragonslayer (1:43)

Side B
7. Dragonrider (2:00)
8. Sparring (0:11)
9. Flexile Sentry (1:39)
10. Ruin Sentinel (2:24)
11. Belfry Gargoyle (2:0
12. The Lost Sinner (2:11)
13. Executioner's Chariot (1:16)
14. Duel (0:11)
15. Skeleton Lord (1:30)

Side C
16. Covetous Demon (0:43)
17. Mytha, the Baneful Queen (2:2
18. Old Iron King (1:54)
19. Scorpioness Najka (1:44)
20. Royal Rat Authority (2:14)
21. The Duke's Dear Freja (1:56)
22. Royal Rat Vanguard (0:59)
23. The Rotten (2:03)
24. Queen of Drangleic (2:12)
25. Looking Glass Knight (2:33)
26. Darklurker (2:00)
27. Milfanito (2:31)
28. Demon of Song (1:31)

Side D
29. Velstadt, the Royal Aegis (2:15)
30. King Vendrick (3:03)
31. Throne Defender,Throne Watcher (2:30)
32. Guardian Dragon (1:53)
33. Ancient Dragon (2:2
34. Nashandra (3:0
35. Longing (6:36)

Dark Souls III






La tracklist :

Side A
01 Premonition 2:01
02 DARK SOULS III 2:47
03 Prologue 3:11
04 Firelink Shrine 3:08
05 Iudex Gundyr 2:19
06 Vordt of the Boreal Valley 3:12

Side B
07 Curse-rotted Greatwood 1:58
08 Crystal Sages 2:16
09 Deacons of the Deep 2:24
10 High Lord Wolnir 3:03
11 Pontiff Sulyvahn 2:40
12 Dancer of the Boreal Valley 3:02

Side C
13 Dragonslayer Armour 3:27
14 Old Demon King 2:03
15 Oceiros, the Consumed King 3:03
16 Ancient Wyvern 2:04
17 Nameless King 2:21
18 Abyss Watchers 2:27
19 Yhorm the Giant 3:32
20 Aldritch, Devourer of Gods 3:04

Side D
21 Lorian, Elder Prince | Lothric, Younger Prince 2:30
22 Soul of Cinder 5:52
23 Secret Betrayal 2:49
24 Epilogue 6:47
25 E3 2015 Debut Trailer 2:19

Chaque vinyles sera au prix de 34.99$ en exclu sur thinkgeek.com

Je ne sais pas si il débite à la commande ou à l'envoi
http://www.thinkgeek.com/brain/whereisit.cgi?t=Dark+souls+
    posted the 07/21/2017 at 11:47 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (4)
    momotaros posted the 07/21/2017 at 11:55 PM
    Enfin !!!

    Comme par hasard en fin de mois quand je suis à sec !

    ....................../´¯/)
    ....................,/¯../
    .................../..../
    ............./´¯/'...'/´¯¯`·¸
    ........../'/.../..../......./¨¯
    ........('(...´...´.... ¯~/'...')
    ..........................'...../
    ..........''............. _.·´
    ..........................(
    ................................
    wolfheart posted the 07/22/2017 at 12:00 AM
    Exclusivement reservé a ceux qu on finit les jeux.
    momotaros posted the 07/22/2017 at 12:04 AM
    Bon j'ai mis les 3 dans mon panier mais je ne valide rien pour le moment, dans une semaine ils seront miens J'espère qu'il ne sera pas en rupture de stock tout de suite.
    leblogdeshacka posted the 07/22/2017 at 12:29 AM
    momotaros prélèvement direct ou lors de la sortie ?
