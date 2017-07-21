profile
Likes
Injustice 2: Trailer Starfire
Voici le trailer de Starfire le prochain perso DLC dans Injustice 2 dévoilé pendant la Comic Con:

Foxstep
    tags : injustice 2 starfire
    posted the 07/21/2017 at 08:20 PM by foxstep
    comments (2)
    spawnini posted the 07/21/2017 at 08:51 PM
    Spawn
    meaculpaenvrai posted the 07/21/2017 at 08:51 PM
    L'ultimate est vraiment ouf
