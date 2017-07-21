Ma chaîne Multi Gaming : =>https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCReYX-XaF4cCV2u4ap2v7sA/?sub_confirmation=1
koopaskill
koopaskill
DBZ Dokkan Battle (GLB) - Invocations portail SSJ4
Salut tout le monde,,

Aujourd'hui je vous propose encore des invocations sur les 2 portails des SSJ4 grâce aux DS offerte pour le top 1 de l'application Dokkan Battle

Partager les potos

https://youtu.be/wDROfZeeH-4
    posted the 07/21/2017 at 04:19 PM by koopaskill
    comments (9)
    jf17 posted the 07/21/2017 at 04:23 PM
    Il est bien ce jeux ?
    shambala93 posted the 07/21/2017 at 04:23 PM
    Le gohan lr fait tellement mal
    koopaskill posted the 07/21/2017 at 04:31 PM
    jf17 très addictif

    shambala93 Oui mais compliqué à avoir ^^
    cirilla posted the 07/21/2017 at 04:39 PM
    koopaskill J'ai eu Goku GT SSJ3 (PUI), Super Vegeto (Je l'avais depuis Décembre mais 1er doublon) et 2 fois Goku SSJ4 sur la même multi.

    Vegeta SSJ4 me fuit alors qu'il est celui que je cherche le plus ^^
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 07/21/2017 at 04:55 PM
    J'ai eu Vegeto blue, Vegeta 4 ,Goku gt et d'autres moins cool.
    sangotrunks posted the 07/21/2017 at 05:08 PM
    300 ds et pas un ssj4
    koopaskill posted the 07/21/2017 at 05:08 PM
    cirilla Pouah la multi de feu !!! GG
    cirilla posted the 07/21/2017 at 05:14 PM
    koopaskill Ouai, ces temps-ci j'ai de la luck partout sauf sur le portail SSJ4. Sur le portail perso ange, j'ai eu 2 fois Goku Kaioken, Paul Kuan, Cell Ange et Freezer Ange dans la 1ère multi
    shambala93 posted the 07/21/2017 at 05:21 PM
    koopaskill
    Je l'ai dropé durant l'événement, je l'ai monté spe 20.
    Par contre il est moins facile à utiliser que Broly LR
