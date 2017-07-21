profile
Mon Petit Gameplay Sur Splatoon 2
Salut les gens je fais mon retour sur Youtube (enfin presque) avec un petit gameplay sur Splatoon 2 de 13 petites minutes bon visionnage ^^



Surtout n'oubliez pas une Switch c'est comme un kinder bueno ça se partage
Youtube - http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=loXZP4B5gIk&t=19s
    tags : nintendo switch splatoon 2
    posted the 07/21/2017 at 03:48 PM by dastukiim
    comments (2)
    amassous posted the 07/21/2017 at 04:01 PM
    Merci tu me rapelle d'allez le prendre.
    piccolo posted the 07/21/2017 at 04:36 PM
