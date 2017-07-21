profile
name : Anthem
platform : Xbox One
editor : Electronic Arts
developer : BioWare
genre : RPG
multiplayer : oui (coop)
other versions : PC - PlayStation 4
Anthem : l'OST déjà leakée







Bon WE à toutes et à tous.
    tags : années90couzin
    posted the 07/21/2017 at 03:05 PM by gat
    comments (4)
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 07/21/2017 at 03:19 PM
    l'ost de folie tiens je mets pouce bleu toi aussi
    kamikaze1985 posted the 07/21/2017 at 03:23 PM
    La bonne époque Floorfilla, Darude, 666. Gigi D'aGostino...

    https://m.popkey.co/a6e522/K6x4L.gif
    zaifire posted the 07/21/2017 at 03:59 PM
    Mais quel gland
    predagogue posted the 07/21/2017 at 04:00 PM
    venez on lui casse les genoux a ce vieux GATeux ?
