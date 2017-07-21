profile
sussudio
146
Likes
Likers
sussudio
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 638
visites since opening : 1276984
sussudio > blog
all
La suite d'Alien est déja prévu
La MAMA Ripley, elle est ou ?

    tags :
    6
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 07/21/2017 at 02:36 PM by sussudio
    comments (14)
    barberousse posted the 07/21/2017 at 02:46 PM
    c'est de la merde!
    sussudio posted the 07/21/2017 at 02:48 PM
    barberousse Il y a un rappeur francais qui s'appelle "Abdelalien", j'ai ris un bon coup
    testament posted the 07/21/2017 at 02:53 PM
    http://cdn-static.denofgeek.com/sites/denofgeek/files/styles/article_width/public/2017/05/alien-3.jpg?itok=HE0I_WiI
    liquidus00 posted the 07/21/2017 at 02:53 PM
    Faut pas rester la monsieur
    barberousse posted the 07/21/2017 at 02:55 PM
    sussudio t'es pas sérieux?! C'est un gars de Grigny ça
    sussudio posted the 07/21/2017 at 02:57 PM
    barberousse Non, un gars qui traine avec LIM, un assassin des oreilles
    lordguyver posted the 07/21/2017 at 03:08 PM
    sussudio comment dire euh fin de semaine on va dire ça
    gat posted the 07/21/2017 at 03:12 PM
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 07/21/2017 at 03:14 PM
    Les blagues de 3h36 du mat...... je mets pouce bleu
    lastboss posted the 07/21/2017 at 03:26 PM
    Moalien ça me ferait un bon pseudo tiens
    mafacenligne posted the 07/21/2017 at 03:29 PM
    moi bien avoir aimez la suite de Prometheus ,qui pose le debut de l'histoire !
    ça nous rappele à l'ordre sur l'IA , qui finira bien par dire que c'est nous les nuissible dans l'affaire !
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 07/21/2017 at 03:40 PM
    mafacenligne Depuis le début d'alien de Mother a David.

    Qui est le plus effrayant l'Alien qui tue par instinct ou le synthétique et l'ia qui tue avec préméditation.
    bigsnake posted the 07/21/2017 at 04:08 PM
    Alien covenant
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre