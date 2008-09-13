home page
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
sign in
|
register
profile
4
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
serebii
,
toshiro
,
linuxclan
,
rbz
name :
Pokémon Platinum
platform :
Nintendo DS
editor :
Nintendo
developer :
Nintendo
genre :
RPG
japanese release date :
09/13/2008
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
64
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
cloudragnarok
,
escobar
,
lanni
,
estellise
,
zabuza
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
,
svr
,
sokarius
,
temporell
,
fullbuster
,
sebthemajin
,
sephiroth07
,
dx93
,
eldren
,
trafalgar
,
neokiller
,
minx
,
docteurdeggman
,
terminator
,
yukilin
,
rosewood
,
loudiyi
,
kenren
,
amassous
,
ootaniisensei
,
supatony
,
gunotak
,
idd
,
ykarin
,
torankusu
,
milo42
,
kizito5
,
chester
,
binou87
,
giusnake
,
spaaz
,
linkiorra
,
cuthbert
,
koriyu
,
odv78
,
kyogamer
,
kamuikun
,
shiranui
,
chatbleu
,
sonilka
,
momotaros
,
magium
,
astralbouille
,
lordguyver
,
nekonoctis
,
shigeryu
,
kurosama
,
gat
,
hashtag
,
neckbreaker71
,
tvirus
,
smashfan
,
spawnini
,
zboobi
,
narukamisan
,
shambala93
,
shindo
,
corrin
,
kali
rbz
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
506
visites since opening :
553338
rbz
> blog
all
News
Mon avis sur ...
Graph
OSEFLand
[Pkmn]DP X Jazz
OSEFLand
hommage à la meilleure soundtrack pokémon.
Ps: c'est pas moi qui le dit c'est masuda
Forêt de Vestigion
Route 216 (enneigée)
Félicité
Route 209
insaneintherainmusic
-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=leUqasUzZlg
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 07/21/2017 at 09:48 AM by
rbz
comments (
6
)
rbz
posted
the 07/21/2017 at 09:49 AM
petite cassdédi a
sonilka
lastboss
posted
the 07/21/2017 at 10:22 AM
Ça veut dire koi les sigles ?
DP X
Double Pénétration X ?
rbz
posted
the 07/21/2017 at 10:24 AM
lastboss
oué voila
ou bien diamant et perle, comme tu le sens
guiguif
posted
the 07/21/2017 at 11:08 AM
rbz
Tin j'avoue ton titre, met au moins Pokemon dedans quoi
rbz
posted
the 07/21/2017 at 11:16 AM
guiguif
lol tu connais le putaclic ? XD non en vrai ça choque que les pervers : 3
shindo
posted
the 07/21/2017 at 12:30 PM
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
help us to translate
|
blog
|
terms of service
|
faq
|
contact us
languages :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2016 Gamekyo
DP X
Double Pénétration X ?
ou bien diamant et perle, comme tu le sens