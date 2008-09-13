profile
all
[Pkmn]DP X Jazz
OSEFLand




hommage à la meilleure soundtrack pokémon.
Ps: c'est pas moi qui le dit c'est masuda

Forêt de Vestigion



Route 216 (enneigée)



Félicité



Route 209










insaneintherainmusic - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=leUqasUzZlg
    posted the 07/21/2017 at 09:48 AM by rbz
    comments (6)
    rbz posted the 07/21/2017 at 09:49 AM
    petite cassdédi a sonilka
    lastboss posted the 07/21/2017 at 10:22 AM
    Ça veut dire koi les sigles ?
    DP X
    Double Pénétration X ?
    rbz posted the 07/21/2017 at 10:24 AM
    lastboss oué voila
    ou bien diamant et perle, comme tu le sens
    guiguif posted the 07/21/2017 at 11:08 AM
    rbz Tin j'avoue ton titre, met au moins Pokemon dedans quoi
    rbz posted the 07/21/2017 at 11:16 AM
    guiguif lol tu connais le putaclic ? XD non en vrai ça choque que les pervers : 3
    shindo posted the 07/21/2017 at 12:30 PM
