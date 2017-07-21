home page
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
sign in
|
register
10 / 08 / 2016
profile
21
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
eldren
,
escobar
,
linuxclan
,
racsnk
,
anakaris
,
leonr4
,
mickurt
,
jwolf
,
sora78
,
natedrake
,
spilner
,
diablass59
,
torotoro59
,
obi2kanobi
,
e3payne
,
minbox
,
link49
,
binou87
,
kisukesan
,
mrpixel
,
tolgafury
name :
Uncharted : The Lost Legacy
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer :
Naughty Dog
genre :
action-aventure
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
108
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
tvirus
,
freematt
,
heracles
,
trungz
,
x1x2
,
foxstep
,
chester
,
e3payne
,
kyogamer
,
binou87
,
strifedcloud
,
playstation2008
,
docbrown
,
hashtag
,
kisukesan
,
gallagher
,
aiolia081
,
fortep
,
sakonoko
,
ootaniisensei
,
sorow
,
neokogami
,
hyoga57
,
minx
,
docteurdeggman
,
yogfei
,
kurosama
,
lordguyver
,
kayama
,
stardustx
,
jeanouillz
,
momotaros
,
spawnini
,
kamikaze1985
,
torotoro59
,
suzukube
,
anakaris
,
voxen
,
60teraflops
,
archesstat
,
diablass59
,
ravyxxs
,
darksly
,
iglou
,
leonr4
,
shanks
,
milo42
,
iglooo
,
sonilka
,
leblogdeshacka
,
seriously
,
gantzeur
,
terminator
,
smashfan
,
shindo
,
fullbuster
,
gamekyo
,
kenpokan
,
shiroyashagin
,
poey3
,
eldren
,
tuni
,
sora78
,
arngrim
,
astralbouille
,
segata
,
goldmen33
,
racsnk
,
shiranui
,
krash
,
edgar
,
kaiden
,
neckbreaker71
,
plasmide
,
sephiroth07
,
monkeydluffy
,
musm
,
koopa
,
darkfoxx
,
shambala93
,
kabuki
,
liquidus00
,
barberousse
,
kerochan
,
fred0978
,
bomihazuki
,
soma67
,
shiver
,
angelcloud
,
licran
,
nindo64
,
samsuki
,
kwathor
,
chatbleu
,
icebergbrulant
,
giusnake
,
rayzorx09
,
leonard
,
oenomaus
,
cort
,
thor
,
rixlos
,
jozen15
,
eldrick
,
shiningstar
,
marchand2sable
,
lexiz
,
corrin
gat
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
1588
visites since opening :
1631834
gat
> blog
Uncharted TLL : le bundle PS4 listé
Belle faute dans le titre.
Micromania
-
http://www.micromania.fr/pack-ps4-slim-1-to-noire-uncharted-last-legacy-uncharted-collection-80016.html
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 07/21/2017 at 08:13 AM by
gat
comments (
4
)
octobar
posted
the 07/21/2017 at 08:15 AM
lol le gif.
poliof
posted
the 07/21/2017 at 08:16 AM
Le multi a l'air d'avoir la patate.
birmou
posted
the 07/21/2017 at 08:21 AM
Mais c'est quoi ce gif
racsnk
posted
the 07/21/2017 at 08:26 AM
Le gif
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
help us to translate
|
blog
|
terms of service
|
faq
|
contact us
languages :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2016 Gamekyo