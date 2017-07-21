profile
Uncharted : The Lost Legacy
name : Uncharted : The Lost Legacy
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Naughty Dog
genre : action-aventure
gat
gat
gat > blog
Uncharted TLL : le bundle PS4 listé


Belle faute dans le titre.

Micromania - http://www.micromania.fr/pack-ps4-slim-1-to-noire-uncharted-last-legacy-uncharted-collection-80016.html
    posted the 07/21/2017 at 08:13 AM by gat
    comments (4)
    octobar posted the 07/21/2017 at 08:15 AM
    lol le gif.
    poliof posted the 07/21/2017 at 08:16 AM
    Le multi a l'air d'avoir la patate.
    birmou posted the 07/21/2017 at 08:21 AM
    Mais c'est quoi ce gif
    racsnk posted the 07/21/2017 at 08:26 AM
    Le gif
