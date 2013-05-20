____________________________
Le blog 100% Otaku !
profile
Shadow Warrior
2
Likes
Likers
name : Shadow Warrior
platform : PC
editor : Devolver Digital
developer : N.C
genre : FPS
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
suzukube
62
Likes
Likers
suzukube
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 915
visites since opening : 778081
suzukube > blog
Shadow Warriors offert sur Humble Bundle !
Petite news très rapide (je ne sais pas si ça a déjà été posté ici) pour vous dire que Shadow Warriors est offert sur le HumbleBundle en ce moment ^^ !

Franchement, Humble Bundle, c'est la vie !
Shadow Warriors - https://otakugame.fr/plan-telechargez-gratuitement-legalement-shadow-warriors-steam/
    tags : gratuit télécharger shadow wariors
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 07/21/2017 at 02:27 AM by suzukube
    comments (0)
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre