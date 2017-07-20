home page
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
sign in
|
register
« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
profile
4
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
link49
,
rbz
,
minbox
,
minx
name :
The Elder Scrolls V : Skyrim - Special Edition
platform :
Nintendo Switch
editor :
Bethesda Softworks
developer :
Bethesda Softworks
genre :
RPG
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
83
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
ing09
,
chris92
,
archesstat
,
ikazu
,
sandman
,
escobar
,
greil93
,
artemis
,
zabuza
,
cuthbert
,
zboobi
,
strifedcloud
,
stonesjack
,
musashimiyamoto
,
grozourson
,
sephiroth07
,
jeanouillz
,
terminator
,
rosewood
,
tvirus
,
grimmroy
,
amassous
,
spawnini
,
kisukesan
,
arngrim
,
jf17
,
amorphe
,
musicforlife
,
sphinx
,
dx93
,
eruroraito7
,
minx
,
jwolf
,
lordguyver
,
roy001
,
smartcrush
,
chester
,
milo42
,
flom
,
binou87
,
odv78
,
squall0280
,
xell
,
link80
,
x1x2
,
heracles
,
fifine
,
olimar59
,
marcellojolimitaine
,
amario
,
trez
,
shadow6666
,
hijikatamayora13
,
bliss02
,
shiranui
,
gaymer40
,
doflamingod
,
princedupersil01
,
geugeuz
,
fortep
,
musm
,
momotaros
,
leblogdeshacka
,
kenpokan
,
shanks
,
shiroyashagin
,
raeglin
,
ykarin
,
kingkong13
,
netero
,
kurosama
,
bomihazuki
,
hashtag
,
gaeon
,
oloman334
,
nobleswan
,
regis77
,
neckbreaker71
,
referencementmontpellier
,
oss137
,
torotoro59
,
kwak
,
corrin
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
1708
visites since opening :
2000530
nicolasgourry
> blog
The Elder Scrolls V : Skyrim -Switch- / Gameplay vidéo
Vidéo en version "portable"
tags :
4
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 07/20/2017 at 10:20 PM by
nicolasgourry
comments (
6
)
rbz
posted
the 07/20/2017 at 10:30 PM
si il pouvait filmer encore plus loin, ça serait bien X)
foxstep
posted
the 07/20/2017 at 10:50 PM
Le jeu date déjà de 6 ans mine de rien.
shincloud
posted
the 07/20/2017 at 10:52 PM
il a l'air de bien tourné quand même
minbox
posted
the 07/20/2017 at 11:06 PM
rbz
plus tu es loin plus ça semble beau tu sais
killia
posted
the 07/20/2017 at 11:09 PM
Merci, cela me hype vraiment de voir un aussi bon épisode à faire sur portable où on veut.
Depuis le temps que je devais me le faire, bien content d'avoir résister à la sortie du remaster sur Ps4.
minbox
posted
the 07/20/2017 at 11:28 PM
Blague à part, je pense très sérieusement me le prendre sur ma Switch histoire de me le refaire et histoire d'avoir un deuxième jeu sur cette console tant c'est le désert le plus total.
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
help us to translate
|
blog
|
terms of service
|
faq
|
contact us
languages :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2016 Gamekyo
Depuis le temps que je devais me le faire, bien content d'avoir résister à la sortie du remaster sur Ps4.