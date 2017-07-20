« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
The Elder Scrolls V : Skyrim - Special Edition
4
name : The Elder Scrolls V : Skyrim - Special Edition
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Bethesda Softworks
developer : Bethesda Softworks
genre : RPG
nicolasgourry
The Elder Scrolls V : Skyrim -Switch- / Gameplay vidéo


Vidéo en version "portable"
    posted the 07/20/2017 at 10:20 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (6)
    rbz posted the 07/20/2017 at 10:30 PM
    si il pouvait filmer encore plus loin, ça serait bien X)
    foxstep posted the 07/20/2017 at 10:50 PM
    Le jeu date déjà de 6 ans mine de rien.
    shincloud posted the 07/20/2017 at 10:52 PM
    il a l'air de bien tourné quand même
    minbox posted the 07/20/2017 at 11:06 PM
    rbz plus tu es loin plus ça semble beau tu sais
    killia posted the 07/20/2017 at 11:09 PM
    Merci, cela me hype vraiment de voir un aussi bon épisode à faire sur portable où on veut.

    Depuis le temps que je devais me le faire, bien content d'avoir résister à la sortie du remaster sur Ps4.
    minbox posted the 07/20/2017 at 11:28 PM
    Blague à part, je pense très sérieusement me le prendre sur ma Switch histoire de me le refaire et histoire d'avoir un deuxième jeu sur cette console tant c'est le désert le plus total.
