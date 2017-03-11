profile
Call of Duty : WW2
name : Call of Duty : WW2
platform : PC
editor : Activision Blizzard
developer : Sledgehammer Games
genre : FPS
multiplayer : oui
european release date : 11/03/2017
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
Nouveau trailer zombie WW2 Comic con


Voilà le nouveau trailer !



Hâte d'y jouer pour ma part.
    tags : zombies ww2
    posted the 07/20/2017 at 06:51 PM by inferus5913
