home page
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
sign in
|
register
10 / 08 / 2016
profile
2
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
jasonm
,
gamergunz
name :
Rocket League
platform :
Nintendo Switch
editor :
N.C
developer :
Psyonix
genre :
sport
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
108
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
tvirus
,
freematt
,
heracles
,
trungz
,
x1x2
,
foxstep
,
chester
,
e3payne
,
kyogamer
,
binou87
,
strifedcloud
,
playstation2008
,
docbrown
,
hashtag
,
kisukesan
,
gallagher
,
aiolia081
,
fortep
,
sakonoko
,
ootaniisensei
,
sorow
,
neokogami
,
hyoga57
,
minx
,
docteurdeggman
,
yogfei
,
kurosama
,
lordguyver
,
kayama
,
stardustx
,
jeanouillz
,
momotaros
,
spawnini
,
kamikaze1985
,
torotoro59
,
suzukube
,
anakaris
,
voxen
,
60teraflops
,
archesstat
,
diablass59
,
ravyxxs
,
darksly
,
iglou
,
leonr4
,
shanks
,
milo42
,
iglooo
,
sonilka
,
leblogdeshacka
,
seriously
,
gantzeur
,
terminator
,
smashfan
,
shindo
,
fullbuster
,
gamekyo
,
kenpokan
,
shiroyashagin
,
poey3
,
eldren
,
tuni
,
sora78
,
arngrim
,
astralbouille
,
segata
,
goldmen33
,
racsnk
,
shiranui
,
krash
,
edgar
,
kaiden
,
neckbreaker71
,
plasmide
,
sephiroth07
,
monkeydluffy
,
musm
,
koopa
,
darkfoxx
,
shambala93
,
kabuki
,
liquidus00
,
barberousse
,
kerochan
,
fred0978
,
bomihazuki
,
soma67
,
shiver
,
angelcloud
,
licran
,
nindo64
,
samsuki
,
kwathor
,
chatbleu
,
icebergbrulant
,
giusnake
,
rayzorx09
,
leonard
,
oenomaus
,
cort
,
thor
,
rixlos
,
jozen15
,
eldrick
,
shiningstar
,
marchand2sable
,
lexiz
,
corrin
gat
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
1587
visites since opening :
1631239
gat
> blog
Rocket League : de la concurrence pour les amiibo ?
Bientôt compatibles sur Switch ?
Twitter
-
https://twitter.com/RocketLeague?lang=fr
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 07/20/2017 at 05:41 PM by
gat
comments (
5
)
linkart
posted
the 07/20/2017 at 05:49 PM
Ce qui serait fou ce serait plutôt de rendre les amiibo compatibles avec Rocket League. Et chaucn déverrouillerait une skin de véhicule. Nintendo n'autorisera jamais ça mais ce serait fou
goldmen33
posted
the 07/20/2017 at 06:09 PM
Génération Michael Jackson qui ne veut pas grandir... bloquer à 3ans!
gat
posted
the 07/20/2017 at 06:19 PM
goldmen33
Nous sommes trop vieux pour ces conneries.
goldmen33
posted
the 07/20/2017 at 06:21 PM
gat
je veux un M16 taille 1/1 opérationnel dans un prochain collector!
gaymer40
posted
the 07/20/2017 at 06:32 PM
j' espère quand même quelques skins et arènes exclu Switch
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
help us to translate
|
blog
|
terms of service
|
faq
|
contact us
languages :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2016 Gamekyo