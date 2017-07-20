profile
Rocket League
name : Rocket League
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : N.C
developer : Psyonix
genre : sport
gat
gat
Rocket League : de la concurrence pour les amiibo ?

Bientôt compatibles sur Switch ?
Twitter - https://twitter.com/RocketLeague?lang=fr
    posted the 07/20/2017 at 05:41 PM by gat
    comments (5)
    linkart posted the 07/20/2017 at 05:49 PM
    Ce qui serait fou ce serait plutôt de rendre les amiibo compatibles avec Rocket League. Et chaucn déverrouillerait une skin de véhicule. Nintendo n'autorisera jamais ça mais ce serait fou
    goldmen33 posted the 07/20/2017 at 06:09 PM
    Génération Michael Jackson qui ne veut pas grandir... bloquer à 3ans!
    gat posted the 07/20/2017 at 06:19 PM
    goldmen33 Nous sommes trop vieux pour ces conneries.
    goldmen33 posted the 07/20/2017 at 06:21 PM
    gat je veux un M16 taille 1/1 opérationnel dans un prochain collector!
    gaymer40 posted the 07/20/2017 at 06:32 PM
    j' espère quand même quelques skins et arènes exclu Switch
