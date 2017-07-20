home page
news
blogs
videos
reviews
previews
features
boards
iPhone
Facebook
« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
nicolasgourry
blog
Kingsman : le cercle d'or / Nouvelle bande annonce
Complétement déjanté !!
posted the 07/20/2017 at 05:40 PM by
nicolasgourry
tsume94
posted
the 07/20/2017 at 05:45 PM
Le film que j'attends, le 1 était vraiment terrible !
weldar
posted
the 07/20/2017 at 05:52 PM
Je suis un peu déçu que le personnage de C. Firth ait survécu, ça fait perdre l'intensité du twist vraiment inattendu du premier opus.
Enfin, ce second opus semble aussi barré que le premier et je le louperai pas.
birmou
posted
the 07/20/2017 at 06:22 PM
weldar
Ça plus le fait que c'est révélé dans les bande annonce !!!!
T'as même pas la surprise de le découvrir en salle ...
