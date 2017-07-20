« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Kingsman : le cercle d'or / Nouvelle bande annonce


Complétement déjanté !!
    posted the 07/20/2017 at 05:40 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (3)
    tsume94 posted the 07/20/2017 at 05:45 PM
    Le film que j'attends, le 1 était vraiment terrible !
    weldar posted the 07/20/2017 at 05:52 PM
    Je suis un peu déçu que le personnage de C. Firth ait survécu, ça fait perdre l'intensité du twist vraiment inattendu du premier opus.
    Enfin, ce second opus semble aussi barré que le premier et je le louperai pas.
    birmou posted the 07/20/2017 at 06:22 PM
    weldar Ça plus le fait que c'est révélé dans les bande annonce !!!!
    T'as même pas la surprise de le découvrir en salle ...
