Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
link49
Beta Dissidia : Final Fantasy NT Ps4 : Les invitations lancées
Final Fantasy
Voici une Information concernant le jeu Dissidia : Final Fantasy NT :
Il est possible de vous enregistrer pour participer à la Beta du jeu sur Ps4. A l’image de la Beta pour le jeu Gran Turismo Sport, il suffit juste d’entrer votre ID PSN ici :
http://beta.software.eu.playstation.com/en-gb/DFFNTBETA#sf99452255
Le Twitter PS européen précise que la Beta aura lieu plus tard cet été…
Source :
http://www.neogaf.com/forum/showthread.php?t=1408839
posted the 07/20/2017 at 05:28 PM by
link49
comments (
9
)
hyoga57
posted
the 07/20/2017 at 05:30 PM
Fuck, mon compte n'est pas Européen, mais Japonais.
link49
posted
the 07/20/2017 at 05:31 PM
J'ai envoyé mon ID. On verra bien...
narukamisan
posted
the 07/20/2017 at 05:32 PM
hyoga57
cherche sur gamergen ils ont l'adresse de la beta jap pour s'inscrire
hyoga57
posted
the 07/20/2017 at 05:37 PM
narukamisan
Merci, je vais aller voir...
barberousse
posted
the 07/20/2017 at 05:40 PM
Merci
docteurdeggman
posted
the 07/20/2017 at 07:02 PM
Fait
xxplosiiv
posted
the 07/20/2017 at 07:14 PM
Merci
Link49
odv78
posted
the 07/20/2017 at 07:35 PM
link49
posted
the 07/20/2017 at 07:44 PM
xxplosiiv
De rien...
