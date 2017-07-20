Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Dissidia Final Fantasy
37
name : Dissidia Final Fantasy
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Square Enix
developer : Team Ninja
genre : combat
multiplayer : oui
link49
319
link49
Beta Dissidia : Final Fantasy NT Ps4 : Les invitations lancées
Final Fantasy


Voici une Information concernant le jeu Dissidia : Final Fantasy NT :



Il est possible de vous enregistrer pour participer à la Beta du jeu sur Ps4. A l’image de la Beta pour le jeu Gran Turismo Sport, il suffit juste d’entrer votre ID PSN ici : http://beta.software.eu.playstation.com/en-gb/DFFNTBETA#sf99452255 Le Twitter PS européen précise que la Beta aura lieu plus tard cet été…

Source : http://www.neogaf.com/forum/showthread.php?t=1408839
    hyoga57 posted the 07/20/2017 at 05:30 PM
    Fuck, mon compte n'est pas Européen, mais Japonais.
    link49 posted the 07/20/2017 at 05:31 PM
    J'ai envoyé mon ID. On verra bien...
    narukamisan posted the 07/20/2017 at 05:32 PM
    hyoga57 cherche sur gamergen ils ont l'adresse de la beta jap pour s'inscrire
    hyoga57 posted the 07/20/2017 at 05:37 PM
    narukamisan Merci, je vais aller voir...
    barberousse posted the 07/20/2017 at 05:40 PM
    Merci
    docteurdeggman posted the 07/20/2017 at 07:02 PM
    Fait
    xxplosiiv posted the 07/20/2017 at 07:14 PM
    Merci Link49
    odv78 posted the 07/20/2017 at 07:35 PM
    link49 posted the 07/20/2017 at 07:44 PM
    xxplosiiv De rien...
