PS4 : Spiderman se montre en image
Train... comme dans Spiderman 2 le film
https://twitter.com/insomniacgames/status/887718695342157827
posted the 07/20/2017 at 04:57 PM by chester
chester
comments (15)
15
)
midnight0079
posted
the 07/20/2017 at 05:00 PM
J'espere qu'il y a pas que mr Negative et le Caid comme mechants, ils communiquent pas trop hormis ces 2 là.
barberousse
posted
the 07/20/2017 at 05:00 PM
Artworks.
sebastian
posted
the 07/20/2017 at 05:00 PM
Rien de neuf là.
minbox
posted
the 07/20/2017 at 05:02 PM
lez93
posted
the 07/20/2017 at 05:02 PM
Déjà vu..
leonr4
posted
the 07/20/2017 at 05:03 PM
Je crois que ça a été déjà posté par
lightning
goldmen33
posted
the 07/20/2017 at 05:06 PM
Y a qu'un méchant?
mrpixel
posted
the 07/20/2017 at 05:08 PM
Déjà vu en effet.
guiguif
posted
the 07/20/2017 at 05:15 PM
goldmen33
bah nan
gantzeur
posted
the 07/20/2017 at 05:15 PM
goldmen33
non y'a aussi Jacque Cheminade dans le jeu
lightning
posted
the 07/20/2017 at 05:22 PM
leonr4
ouai
midnight0079
goldmen33
pendant le D23
le directeur du jeu a dit qu'il y aura beaucoup méchants.
"many villains many many villains and a lot of characters."
Ils mettent d'abord l’accent sur Mr Negative par qu’il est moins connu et donc il plus de chose à dire.
rbz
posted
the 07/20/2017 at 05:29 PM
précise des artwork.
milo42
posted
the 07/20/2017 at 05:57 PM
goldmen33
Y a Jacques Attali en DLC
goldmen33
posted
the 07/20/2017 at 06:04 PM
gantzeur
le meilleur!
toi aussi tu as voté pour lui? au 2ème tour aussi?!
milo42
il coutera surement une jambe!
gantzeur
posted
the 07/20/2017 at 06:12 PM
goldmen33
ahah je voulais aussi aller sur Mars et tester des nouvelles drogues
