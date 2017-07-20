Mike760
Spider-Man
PlayStation 4
Sony Interactive Entertainment
Insomniac Games
action
PS4 : Spiderman se montre en image
Train... comme dans Spiderman 2 le film



https://twitter.com/insomniacgames/status/887718695342157827
    posted the 07/20/2017 at 04:57 PM by chester
    comments (15)
    midnight0079 posted the 07/20/2017 at 05:00 PM
    J'espere qu'il y a pas que mr Negative et le Caid comme mechants, ils communiquent pas trop hormis ces 2 là.
    barberousse posted the 07/20/2017 at 05:00 PM
    Artworks.
    sebastian posted the 07/20/2017 at 05:00 PM
    Rien de neuf là.
    minbox posted the 07/20/2017 at 05:02 PM
    lez93 posted the 07/20/2017 at 05:02 PM
    Déjà vu..
    leonr4 posted the 07/20/2017 at 05:03 PM
    Je crois que ça a été déjà posté par lightning
    goldmen33 posted the 07/20/2017 at 05:06 PM
    Y a qu'un méchant?
    mrpixel posted the 07/20/2017 at 05:08 PM
    Déjà vu en effet.
    guiguif posted the 07/20/2017 at 05:15 PM
    goldmen33 bah nan
    gantzeur posted the 07/20/2017 at 05:15 PM
    goldmen33 non y'a aussi Jacque Cheminade dans le jeu
    lightning posted the 07/20/2017 at 05:22 PM
    leonr4 ouai

    midnight0079 goldmen33 pendant le D23

    le directeur du jeu a dit qu'il y aura beaucoup méchants.

    "many villains many many villains and a lot of characters."

    Ils mettent d'abord l’accent sur Mr Negative par qu’il est moins connu et donc il plus de chose à dire.
    rbz posted the 07/20/2017 at 05:29 PM
    précise des artwork.
    milo42 posted the 07/20/2017 at 05:57 PM
    goldmen33 Y a Jacques Attali en DLC
    goldmen33 posted the 07/20/2017 at 06:04 PM
    gantzeur le meilleur! toi aussi tu as voté pour lui? au 2ème tour aussi?!

    milo42 il coutera surement une jambe!
    gantzeur posted the 07/20/2017 at 06:12 PM
    goldmen33 ahah je voulais aussi aller sur Mars et tester des nouvelles drogues
